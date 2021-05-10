 Skip to content
(AP News)   As bad as Covid has been in India's major cities, experts are worried that things are about to get REALLY bad, as cases are surging in the most rural and impoverished parts of India including the mountainous northeast   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mutations that are surely happening over there...I'm gonna go get a third shot.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a human tragedy
I'm also worried about the nukes they have...

Stress and chaos does things.

But I guess one thing at a time
And cross our fingers
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that's bad, watch what happens 4 to 5 years from now.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US might lose the number one position for overall cases.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.


Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.


In the beginning we all locked down, even India. It worked, and too many people took that success as a sign that the virus was over hyped, not that dangerous, and the cure was worse than the disease.

India is becoming an object lesson in why you don't stop taking your medicine, even after you start to feel better - because beating it into remission isn't the same as finishing it off.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: The mutations that are surely happening over there...I'm gonna go get a third shot.


I've been debating it.  Record keeping has been quite shoddy so getting an unapproved booster will be easy -peasy.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You think that's bad, watch what happens 4 to 5 years from now.


What!? What are you waiting so long for?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You think that's bad, watch what happens 4 to 5 years from now.


OK, doomer.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: The mutations that are surely happening over there...I'm gonna go get a third shot.


That Fall booster by Moderna/Pfizer is looking might timely.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Cases90,769Recovered85,835Deaths4,636C​hina's look pretty sweet now huh
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What if i told you that more than a million and a half people died from covid in india in april alone?
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nagaland please
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.

In the beginning we all locked down, even India. It worked, and too many people took that success as a sign that the virus was over hyped, not that dangerous, and the cure was worse than the disease.

India is becoming an object lesson in why you don't stop taking your medicine, even after you start to feel better - because beating it into remission isn't the same as finishing it off.


The catchphrase waaayyy back in April, 2020 was "flatten the curve," not "kill off Covid." The aim was to slow the pace of infection and death, not reduce the aggregate number of cases or deaths.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.


Well theres the cases where doctors remove the eyes of patients so the infection doesnt reach the brain.

So its quite horrific already.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.

In the beginning we all locked down, even India. It worked, and too many people took that success as a sign that the virus was over hyped, not that dangerous, and the cure was worse than the disease.

India is becoming an object lesson in why you don't stop taking your medicine, even after you start to feel better - because beating it into remission isn't the same as finishing it off.

The catchphrase waaayyy back in April, 2020 was "flatten the curve," not "kill off Covid." The aim was to slow the pace of infection and death, not reduce the aggregate number of cases or deaths.


No, it absolutely was. Slow the rate enough to enable healthcare support to be maintained and buy us time to create and rollout vaccines.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me


A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me


My wife, from the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, asks "dot or feather?" when someone refers to "indians."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm stocking up on Phalanx.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me

A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"


7-11 or casino
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Well theres the cases where doctors remove the eyes of patients so the infection doesnt reach the brain.

So its quite horrific already.


Wat?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me


mmm... vindaloo...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: lolmao500: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Well theres the cases where doctors remove the eyes of patients so the infection doesnt reach the brain.

So its quite horrific already.

Wat?


Pretty sure they're getting that mixed up with the black fungus story out of India that's been going around today.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: lolmao500: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Well theres the cases where doctors remove the eyes of patients so the infection doesnt reach the brain.

So its quite horrific already.

Wat?


Opportunistic fungal infections that are hitting COVID patients over in India.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Add in the Ma Ganges super-spreading events and this pandemic is going to go around the world a few more times. Buckle up campers.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me

A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"

7-11 or casino


Hell of a day for casual racism.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm stocking up on Phalanx.


destructoid.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me


Classy.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.


It will give you a craving for tiki masala.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well that COVID cholera hybrid should be lots of fun. Time to stockpile tissue and toilet paper again.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: BlazeTrailer: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me

A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"

7-11 or casino

Hell of a day for casual racism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well that COVID cholera hybrid should be lots of fun. Time to stockpile tissue and toilet paper again.


Uh, that's a virus and a bacteria.  They won't combine, though immune system weakness from one could help the other take root and be more severe.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: BlazeTrailer: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me

A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"

7-11 or casino

Hell of a day for casual racism.


You mean like our 'tarded president saying you can't go into a 7-11 without seeing one?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
f*ck
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Fonaibung: BlazeTrailer: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: drjekel_mrhyde: Resin33: I can't wait to hear about the horrors of the India mutation.

Igloo or Teepee?
//Native girlfriend is about to smack me

A relative used to ask "Dot or feather?"

7-11 or casino

Hell of a day for casual racism.

You mean like our 'tarded president saying you can't go into a 7-11 without seeing one?


I hope they someday get around to making a vaccine for your terminal case of dumb.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.

In the beginning we all locked down, even India. It worked, and too many people took that success as a sign that the virus was over hyped, not that dangerous, and the cure was worse than the disease.

India is becoming an object lesson in why you don't stop taking your medicine, even after you start to feel better - because beating it into remission isn't the same as finishing it off.

The catchphrase waaayyy back in April, 2020 was "flatten the curve," not "kill off Covid." The aim was to slow the pace of infection and death, not reduce the aggregate number of cases or deaths.


When we have to dumb the message down to the fortune cookie level to get through to you some details get lost. You're never going to understand the changing health policies but you do have to follow them.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: UncleDirtNap: Well that COVID cholera hybrid should be lots of fun. Time to stockpile tissue and toilet paper again.

Uh, that's a virus and a bacteria.  They won't combine, though immune system weakness from one could help the other take root and be more severe.


Speaking of immune system weakness, India is having a surge of "black fungus" infections too.

"...early symptoms including sinus pain or nasal blockage on one side of the face, one-sided headache, swelling or numbness, toothache and loosening of teeth.
... can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood..."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if China has tried to trade India a few billion vaccine doses in exchange for undisputed control of the territory where soldiers from both sides club each other to death?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

orbister: backhand.slap.of.reason: You think that's bad, watch what happens 4 to 5 years from now.

OK, doomer.


Shall we go back and compare your denials over the past year to reality? You want to play that game?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Incidentally, the difference between the situations in Nepal and Bhutan is interesting. Bhutan rapidly got highly vaccinated and seems to be having relatively minimal COVID problems, while Nepal has a low vaccination rate and is getting faaaaarked.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

orbister: backhand.slap.of.reason: You think that's bad, watch what happens 4 to 5 years from now.

OK, doomer.


Oh look! It's the Ghyna Virus Hoaxer with the orange nose
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Killing tribal people in the Northeast is a feature, not a bug, for Modi
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It seemed funny at the time.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Private_Citizen: Cafe Threads: We Farkers knew India was the weakest link over a year ago, and that humanity might come to an end because of the virus coming from that direction.

I'm just shocked it's taken this long.

In the beginning we all locked down, even India. It worked, and too many people took that success as a sign that the virus was over hyped, not that dangerous, and the cure was worse than the disease.

India is becoming an object lesson in why you don't stop taking your medicine, even after you start to feel better - because beating it into remission isn't the same as finishing it off.

The catchphrase waaayyy back in April, 2020 was "flatten the curve," not "kill off Covid." The aim was to slow the pace of infection and death, not reduce the aggregate number of cases or deaths.


Actually it does reduce the aggregate number. After the initial wave slammed NYC, most of us learned and no US city has been hit that badly again.
 
