"Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society." Darkside turns out to be late-stage capitalists in disguise
33
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody just realized they went too far this time.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mitch McConnell, probably bribed a bunch of poor Brazilian hackers, to pull a quick cash grab heist.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't surprise me. Force gas prices higher and blame it on Biden and Keystone, because the low info rubes are clueless and don't know how things work.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they didn't have permission from Putin he is just as pissed as we are.

The criminals may be at serious risk of falling on to a pile of polonium bullets.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They taunted the Dynamite Monkey with a Happy Fun Ball. Let's watch.
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...says man nervously checking the skies for Predator Drones.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, just like Goldman-Sachs, RJR, and Monsanto then?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unless they think you're already dead.  Can we get some crossover with this thread?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That explanation works for bank robbers and other thieves, so I'm sure it will work here too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nothing will happen to "darkside".


soon as the issue is corrected at the refinery, they will sweep this under the rug and forget it ever happened.


just like what happens after a school mass shooting. "oh gun control something must be done to remove all guns from the nation"

yeah...ok.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny, you wouldn't think of him as a capitalist

longboxgraveyard.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

What's that?  What's the music?  IT'S "THE LOG" THEME MUSIC JIMMY.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're thieves, but they're Russian thieves. If they cause the Russian government pain, they might be in for a world of hurt.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lol Vlad is happy. Oil is going up.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These idiots need to be Public Enemy #1.

A few serious incarcerations, or better yet 'resisting arrest incidents' might shut down some of the kiddies who think this is all fun, games and free money.

No quarter. No excuses. Identify, pursue and incarcerate. Nothing less is acceptable anymore.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People with adblockers are missing out on the complimentary "yo mamma" jokes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dam son
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If they cause the Russian government pain, they might be in for a world of hurt.


Who are we kidding? The Russian government is laughing their ass off. Saying "good for darkside for farking with the USA"

The US are a bunch of whimps now. We'll do nothing to Russia about this. Nothing. We'll stick our heads in the sand and pretend it didn't happen.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The last administration would have given Putin a celebratory hummer.

We'll see what happens with this administration.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Already happened, just this morning.  My nearest trumpanzee already said if Keystone hadn't been closed, this wouldn't be a problem.

Then topped that with, "the Feds need to get inside Colonial and take over."  I never thought I'd see the day a card carrying member of the GOP advocating for the government takeover of the means of production.  And thinking this administration is failing to intervene because they aren't led by the correct person, who would immediately seize the business to catch the hackers.

We really are through the looking glass.
 
zjoik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society"

Meaning, "we don't care if it does or does not effect society, provided we make money."
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covalesj
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's funny how folk's perspective changes when they realize there is a non-zero chance that a drone is gonna drop a guided bomb on their place of work. Let's hope they get their family as far away from them as possible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: We'll see what happens with this administration.


Just like I said. Nothing will happen. There will be all these talking heads on the news, "we should do this, we should do that, we'll be right back after a word from our sponsors" and a few weeks will go by and it will just disappear off the news.

I don't know about you but I am tired of this country getting shiat on and we do nothing in return.

its pathetic.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Don't be so sure.
Farking with the Oil is one surefire way to get yourself bombed.
Or worse.
 
Greylight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

... and the boss doesn't object.

Putin understands that the real power of the US is the people.  Inconvenience the US citizens with gas shortages and higher prices and suddenly you have a very powerful lobby that crosses all political spectrums.  Nothing it seems brings together Americans these days except interfering with their day to day.  That is what moves mountains and even politicians of all parties have to respond.

They done farked around and are finding out because Putin doesn't want to be the one to find out.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Oops, sorry, we didn't really mean it"
 
mercurypig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Right?! They wouldn't have put out this statement if everything was going as planned. Something happened and I wouldn't be surprised if someone disappeared or some of their equipment was suddenly useless.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Capitalism: Compete for the limited top spots of society or be born into a family already there, or be like the others who didn't make it and have to be satisfied with a mediocre life (or a pitiful one), but if you're really good you just might be able to create your own space with those who are having a good life.

Communism: Compete for the limited top spots of society or be born into a family already there, or be like the others who can never achieve anything better for their lives because they are all equally below the elites, and you can never create your own space at the top because you're supposed to be happy being equal with everyone else at your level.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

there will be no bombing.  Darkside if anything screwed up a small pipeline of oil doing what seems to be I-85. It's not like it knocked out the Alaskian pipeline and prevented a whole country from getting oil.

The last thing the US wants and the last thing Russia wants is bombs going off.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Then get a real job asshole
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't blame me.  I voted for Tulsi.
 
