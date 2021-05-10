 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Martin Lewis? Sir Richard Branson here. My wife, Morgan Fairchild, and I have an endorsement deal for you   (bbc.com) divider line
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
good.jpg

George Carlin - Rich Guys In Hot Air Balloons
Youtube EmMEvCTvW6c
 
Obryn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah... That's the ticket.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Martin & Lewis?  Amos & Andy is the superior milkshake.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just read the related story on the page where a guy sent Elon Musk 10 Bitcoin (about $560K) because the Tweet said Elon was doubling people's money. I just don't understand how someone can be that pig-ignorant. He pissed away over half a million and was surprised it turned out to be a scam.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Martin & Lewis?  Amos & Andy is the superior milkshake.


Did you just order a five dollar shake?
 
