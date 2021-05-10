 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Authorities claim "no alcohol" was involved after crew of the Nautical Nonsense rescued off Santa Barbara coast   (abc7.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We didn't say anything about any other deleterious substances, however."
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No alcohol "involved" or "was left over"?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was the rum ham recovered?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weed, however...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They've been busy lately:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1140332​4​/Nautical-nonsense-in-a-homemade-boat#​new
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Weed, however...


Coast Guard became suspicious when the captain dropped to the deck and flopped like a fish.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ppfftt.. amateurs
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lawn Chair Larry - RIP
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drunken Sailer - Irish Rovers
Youtube qGyPuey-1Jw


Im sure "nautical nonsense" is the name of somebody's cover band.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If nautical nonsense be something you wish...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, stupid is as stupid does.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they were drifting long enough to sober up?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something got used in the planning and build stage...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL.   I came charging in here to defend the boat, because shiat just sometimes happens.

Then I saw the picture.   That's not a boat.
 
