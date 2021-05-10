 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   Oxygen cylinders are so scarce in South Asia due to COVID that they're scrounging the summit of Everest for them   (ndtv.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's awful but that mess doesn't need to be cleaned up.

I feel terrible even typing that, but those trash heaps on that mountain are a blasted shame.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*does*
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: That's awful but that mess doesn't need to be cleaned up.

I feel terrible even typing that, but those trash heaps on that mountain are a blasted shame.


Boom. Cancelled.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: That's awful but that mess doesn't need to be cleaned up.

I feel terrible even typing that, but those trash heaps on that mountain are a blasted shame.


What about the people-cicles? 
Cannibals gotta eat too!!!

/I feel terrible even typing that
//no I don't.
///this is Fark.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they recycle old Nos containers?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snatch some from the stupid modern yuppie types making the trip during a pandemic.

You don't have to let them down the mountain first.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if we tie up all the oxygen cylinders to deal with Covid, we'll be defenseless against sharks.

top10films.co.ukView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone get a thrill from climbing Everest nowadays? How many have already been to the summit in history? Has to be thousands. I don't get the big deal. If someone were to tell me they climbed Everest, I really wouldn't be impressed. You climbed a garbage hill. Good for you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there are piles of frozen garbage all along the frozen piles of human feces all along the mountain?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article talks about bringing back the ones used on the current hike, not salvaging old ones.

In other news, rich bastards are continuing to haul full oxygen cylinders up a mountain while poor folks die in the streets below.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they just toss their empties on the mountain and leave them? What happened to pack it in, pack it out?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are those jackholes leaving trash up there anyway? Pack out what you pack in.

F*cking assholes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time again
explorersweb.comView Full Size
for my favorite pic of Everest these days.   That's a LOT of oxygen bottles.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Wait, they just toss their empties on the mountain and leave them? What happened to pack it in, pack it out?


You think people who can afford 5-figure access fees are going to carry garbage like they're the help?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear based funeral pyres in India

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets hope they actually run a hydrostatic pressure test on those cylinders before attempting to refill them. I doubt the stamped last test date is worth much after being in such a harsh environment.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they getting refilled?
With oxygen?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Why are those jackholes leaving trash up there anyway? Pack out what you pack in.

F*cking... assholes.


...iceholes.

FTFY
 
Shang-High
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anyone justify buying and using oxygen for "fun" when there are people who are there literally dying because they can't get oxygen? Farking self centered a-holes lacking all empathy and humanity.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Leave only footprints" or the occasional corpse. These are real nature lovers.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what they're saying is, the outfitters need to tell their hired Sherpa, that they need to schlep all the client O2 bottles back to base camp.

Because there ain't no farkin' way some casual is going to be capable of carrying it down.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Badafuco: Why are those jackholes leaving trash up there anyway? Pack out what you pack in.

F*cking... assholes.

...iceholes.

FTFY


Dis is fargin' war!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: jaytkay: Badafuco: Why are those jackholes leaving trash up there anyway? Pack out what you pack in.

F*cking... assholes.

...iceholes.

FTFY

Dis is fargin' war!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Can they recycle old Nos containers?


Don't make me laugh.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Why would anyone get a thrill from ___________ nowadays?


Fill in the blanks:

visiting Paris
learning to play guitar
running a marathon
writing a novel
baking a souffle
starting a company
etc....
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dr Jack Badofsky: jaytkay: Badafuco: Why are those jackholes leaving trash up there anyway? Pack out what you pack in.

F*cking... assholes.

...iceholes.

FTFY

Dis is fargin' war!

[pbs.twimg.com image 425x308]


I'll put your bells in a sling.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shang-High: How can anyone justify buying and using oxygen for "fun" when there are people who are there literally dying because they can't get oxygen? Farking self centered a-holes lacking all empathy and humanity.


Blame the people selling the product for making it available.
 
