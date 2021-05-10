 Skip to content
 
(Atlas Obscura)   Unravel the sordid origins of the modern unboxing video: Victorian England Mummy Unwrapping Events   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Ancient Egypt, Mummy, Examination of a Mummy, Thomas Pettigrew, British Museum, authentic Egyptian mummy of the 21st dynasty, Mummy unrollings, French aristocrat  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he's teriyaki style
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victorians had an appetite for most any parlor entertainment that had even the slightest hint of scientific exploration to it. Using a vacuum pump to asphyxiate small birds to death in a clear glass cylinder provided nearly as much info-tainment as the ensuing post mortem dissections. No wonder Facebook is so damn popular now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather start a secret society and do some dark majjiks.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did that for fun?!
What a rat.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would 300% attend such a party
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I would 300% attend such a party


Only if I could guarantee the obnoxious guest would get eaten by cursed scarabs.
 
chawco
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok to be fair, that would be pretty cool. If it wasn't cultural desecration I'd totally go.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chawco: Ok to be fair, that would be pretty cool. If it wasn't cultural desecration I'd totally go.


Cultural desecration was pretty much the Victorian m.o.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: ace in your face: I would 300% attend such a party

Only if I could guarantee the obnoxious guest would get eaten by cursed scarabs.


Cursed scarabs? Man, that's much worse than regular scarabs. They probably contain sodium benzoate too.
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: chawco: Ok to be fair, that would be pretty cool. If it wasn't cultural desecration I'd totally go.

Cultural desecration was pretty much the Victorian m.o.


True story. True story.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chawco: Ok to be fair, that would be pretty cool. If it wasn't cultural desecration I'd totally go.


1) Culture isn't sacred.
2) Even if it were, this culture died out a few thousand years ago, so there aren't many people about with any real reason to be offended.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looking forward to getting my dumb ass dug up if my coffin's too farking fancy
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What was the penalty for grave robbing back then? Like if I disinterred a white christian man.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Looking forward to getting my dumb ass dug up if my coffin's too farking fancy


Make sure you have large spring underneath your body so you pop out and freak everyone out.
 
