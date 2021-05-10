 Skip to content
(CNN)   I think we need a bigger boat: The weapons seizure so big it covered the rear deck of a 567-foot US warship   (cnn.com) divider line
•       •       •

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like your typical PA gun show to me, except for the wood stocks of the AKs.  Muricans prefer 100% ugly in their guns.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"stateless dhow"

Sounds like a new pattern recognition algorithm.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suddenly, so much safety and security. If only there were history of munitions laid out on the deck of warships to fall back on.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Looks like your typical PA gun show to me, except for the wood stocks of the AKs.  Muricans prefer 100% ugly in their guns.


But... I thought guns did give them wood?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: But... I thought guns did give them wood?


No, it's actually big strong manly men with guns that gives them wood.

/NTTAWWT
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy statement said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gun nuts reading that article:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?


the dhow had a broken tail light
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every Fark gun thread is filled with weapons seizures.

/hate-2a v. jerkoffto-2a
//oh, the frothing...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The rocket launchers were intended for the Houthi and the Blow You Ups
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?


You must have skimmed the article and missed the part about the 567 foot warship.
Also something to do with non flagged vessels.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "stateless dhow"

Sounds like a new pattern recognition algorithm.


They should have taken the weapons then sunk the dhow.
 
scott4long
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess "Rear Deck" means Flight Deck / Helo Deck, but whatever.  Hope the seas were super calm.  Also, that looked like a lot of grunt work to arrange everything out there for a vanity shot.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My first thought is what a pain in the ass it must have been for the sailors to arrange the stuff for the commander's photo op and then stow it again.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?


International treaty and custom regarding the interdiction of ships re: the proliferation of arms and international conflict zones. Especially when the ship isn't flying a national flag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should have called in a tugboat, pulled the dhow into very deep waters and blown the crap out of the whole kit and kaboodle. Instead, that cache of weapons will get turned over to some intelligence agency and traded away to bad guys in exchange for intel that won't amount to a hill of beans.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?


Also the fact that the nation-state actor funneling the arms to groups in puppet conflict zones isn't going to step forward and claim that their sovereignty was impinged by this.

You're witnessing realpolitik at work.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy statement said.

[Fark user image 512x336]


You bastard !
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Haven't you heard, that guns are the word?

Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Pa Oom Dhow dhow
Pa Pa Oom Dhow dhow
Pa Pa Pa Oom Dhow dhow

/ enjoy that earworm
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Nick Nostril: "The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy statement said.

[Fark user image 512x336]

You bastard !


Oh ya and you are going to hell for that you know, Ya see I was already on my way , so fark it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy statement said.

[Fark user image 512x336]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Bslim: Under what authority are we allowed to pull that shiat in international waters?

International treaty and custom regarding the interdiction of ships re: the proliferation of arms and international conflict zones. Especially when the ship isn't flying a national flag.


Ah, thanks!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They should have called in a tugboat, pulled the dhow into very deep waters and blown the crap out of the whole kit and kaboodle. Instead, that cache of weapons will get turned over to some intelligence agency and traded away to bad guys in exchange for intel that won't amount to a hill of beans.


Or sold at the next NRA gun show.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But Biden says we need to make nice-nice with Iran.

Could he be ... wrong?
 
r3dn3ck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The number of 7.62x54 Dragunov's there worries me far less than the number of (apparent) Steyr HS-50's (possibly Golan S-1's or AM-50 Sayyads). That's a lot of heavy anti-materiel sniper rifles. Say goodbye to whatever concrete infrastructure existed where ever that shipment was headed. It might not be that shipment that does it but the ones that got through are probably plenty to do the job.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zgrizz: But Biden says we need to make nice-nice with Iran.

Could he be ... wrong?


What's Iran got to do with this?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "stateless dhow"

Sounds like a new pattern recognition algorithm.


I'm all in on dhowcoin so I'm not sure what everyone's up in arms about here
 
perigee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The rocket launchers were intended for the Houthi and the Blow You Ups


"Houthis Rule!"
/When the going gets rough
/"I've been misquoted!"
/Its Always Sunni in Philadelphia
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this delicate arrangement probably cost the united states taxpayers $60k worth of 9000% wasted time

/would rather learn that the E2s got an extra 15 min on the computer to watch some decent porn
//much easier to swallow
///wait.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My first thought is what a pain in the ass it must have been for the sailors to arrange the stuff for the commander's photo op and then stow it again.


That's what I thought but they may have needed to lay everything out to inventory it and also depends on how on the dhow it was stored, packed, etc.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: On February 9, 2020, the cruiser USS Normandy stopped a dhow in the Arabian Sea and seized missile components.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok... There's a LOT to unpack here...

So, those weapons like came from China. The descriptions of the weapons and the equipment pretty much has Chinese hands all over it.

Secondly, uh... Why is our coast guard patrolling with the Navy in the Arabian Sea? That seems... outside their purview...

Thirdly... This might SEEM like a cool story, but the thing to keep in mind here is that we are conducting blockades around Yemen so that Saudi Arabia can conduct genocide there. We are helping SA commit genocide while China is trying to send supplies to fight back...

Look, I'm glad we don't have the orange menace in office any longer, but we need to be honest about the 2 genocides Biden is participating in. The first is helping Saudi commit genocide in Yemen, and the second is not dropping patent protections of the COVID vaccines so that generic versions can be produced and given to poorer nations who can't afford what US drug companies are gouging for the product. There are companies literally waiting on the patent restriction to be lifted so they can start mass production and start saving lives. The India situation alone is going to result in hundreds of millions of deaths over this.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 780x438]

this delicate arrangement probably cost the united states taxpayers $60k worth of 9000% wasted time

/would rather learn that the E2s got an extra 15 min on the computer to watch some decent porn
//much easier to swallow
///wait.


Meh, I see more like this.

Boarding team: Ah, we have what looks like a bunch of small arms being smuggled over here, what do want to do?
Captain: Just start bringing it over here, have the guys lay it out on the flight deck so we can get an inventory.

5 hours later...

Captain: Jesus, WTF is all that shiat out there.
 
btraz70
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They should have called in a tugboat, pulled the dhow into very deep waters and blown the crap out of the whole kit and kaboodle. Instead, that cache of weapons will get turned over to some intelligence agency and traded away to bad guys in exchange for intel that won't amount to a hill of beans.


I like green beans
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
