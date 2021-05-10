 Skip to content
 
(ABL13 Houston)   Tiger seen roaming around Houston. Good to hear he is recovering from his car accident   (abc13.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hobbes?
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can never find my pith helmet and double rifle when I need them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hobbes?


still in the woods with Calvin, exploring....
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing lions and bears won't be far behind then?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks 2021
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Check the police database for suspected drug dealers and you will find the owner.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least the public will be safe from being attacked by fresh fruit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken Calvin and Hobbes Spoof
Youtube aX-zSBU4bCs
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big cats like tigers and other exotic critters should be banned from private ownership federally. There are estimated to be 10k to 20k of them in private hands in the US and it's crazy that in many places any asshole with more money than sense can just arrange to buy one. No one knows how they're treated, nobody knows how they're housed - but most likely most of them are kept in substandard conditions or worse.

Farking ban that shiat already.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Big cats like tigers and other exotic critters should be banned from private ownership federally. There are estimated to be 10k to 20k of them in private hands in the US and it's crazy that in many places any asshole with more money than sense can just arrange to buy one. No one knows how they're treated, nobody knows how they're housed - but most likely most of them are kept in substandard conditions or worse.

Farking ban that shiat already.


Agreed.

And IIRC:

At the beginning of "Tiger King", they are talking about the kinds of people who own exotic pets, and then it's mentioned that big cat owners are the weirdest of the bunch.

/Makes total sense.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While Houston for the most part may be a sprawling cosmopolitan city, we've had our fair share of tiger instances.

Time to add another verse.

The Reverend Horton Heat - Livin' on the Edge (Of Houston)
Youtube P9XjMkrZC1A
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tigers? I thought the feline of choice in Houston would be Cougars.
 
