(Independent)   Who wears short shorts? Not members of the Six Flags Police Squad, apparently   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job, chasing down and harassing scantily clad women. Sounds like the perfect job for a sexist asshole, bully.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oklahoma, Land of the Meth and Home of the Fascists.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Nice job, chasing down and harassing scantily clad women. Sounds like the perfect job for a sexist asshole, bully.


The "cop" was a woman
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Donald Trump started buying all the Six Flags parks a few weeks ago saying he'll tear them down and renovate them.

He wants to make Great America again.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Lambskincoat: Nice job, chasing down and harassing scantily clad women. Sounds like the perfect job for a sexist asshole, bully.

The "cop" was a woman


Oh.  Jealousy then.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm much more pissed off about the kid wearing heelies.  Those are the crime, not the shorts.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Your vacation was to Frontier City?
That's punishment enough.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Lambskincoat: Nice job, chasing down and harassing scantily clad women. Sounds like the perfect job for a sexist asshole, bully.

The "cop" was a woman


Women can be extra nasty in such a role.
 
Creoena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just think of Sean Connery...this is the only minimum requirement, really.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well yeah, they cause accidents.
The Dukes of Hazzard (6/10) Movie CLIP - Check My Undercarriage (2005) HD
Youtube sAtsZPmjExo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at the local Wal-Mart....

(seriously this is where one needs the "fashion police" not an amusement park...)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Careful officer.  That Pikachu blouse looks...  Wait for it... Shocking.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Women can be extra nasty in such a role.


It's been said that women dress to impress other women.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Meanwhile, at the local Wal-Mart....

(seriously this is where one needs the "fashion police" not an amusement park...)

[Fark user image image 850x655]


Oh! Dunlap disease!  Your gut has done lapped over your waist.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was there a "Shorts must be this long to enter" sign at the gate she missed?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh! Dunlap disease!  Your gut has done lapped over your waist.


her shorts are so tight she can't even fit her phone in any of her pockets.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kudayta: Oklahoma, Land of the Meth and Home of the Fascists.


I was thinking "Oklahoma: home of America's jihadist movement."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Save our Sluts!
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yup.  Body-shaming in a thread about body-shaming.

Welcome to Fark.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TFA said the chip was body shaming the woman, but didn't give any examples.  I wonder if the lady wasn't body shamed but instead decided she'd get more online sympathy claiming she was body shamed as opposed to saying the rent a cop told her the shorts were too short.

/ In the end, and as always, I choose to completely believe the first person to post online and hate everyone else.
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pfft, well now I know not to wear my daisy-dukes to THAT park...

/my male non-ass in those shorts makes people quite uncomfortable
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this one of those nutball police impersonators?
 
Bowen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm much more pissed off about the kid wearing heelies.  Those are the crime, not the shorts.


Honestly. Just the worst.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Harry Freakstorm: Oh! Dunlap disease!  Your gut has done lapped over your waist.

her shorts are so tight she can't even fit her phone in any of her pockets.


Those are women's shorts.

The pockets are pretend.

/Maybe that was the joke
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And she decided to show it to the world and a newspaper picked up the story and we all clicked the link for the same reason and everybody sucks here
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Careful officer.  That Pikachu blouse looks...  Wait for it... Shocking.


Surprised Pikachu blouse
teeshirtcat.comView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been repeatedly assured by other farkers that it's a private company,
they can do whatever they want
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How dare she wear comfortable clothing!  Women should always be in a constant state of discomfort to keep our horny, armed thugs calm.
 
