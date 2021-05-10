 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Bird strike forces Delta flight to return to Atlanta. Now they've got birds forming unions, too?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Delta Air Lines  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. "BIG BEAK" O'REILLY
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to get the union busters out.

Meet the Dog Protecting Planes From Bird Strikes
Youtube -QxZv_wJ1aA
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombie Reagan will put a swift end to that.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Time to get the union busters out.

I wanna know if he's ever caught one. My brother's dog caught a bird once and it was not pretty!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all you do? Bird impressions?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Zombie Reagan will put a swift end to that.


The birds are spies for the bourgeoisie.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure birds forming unions isn't new.

rlmartstudio.comView Full Size



dames...amirite?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
this flight is cursed..
this morning, that same flight number had to make an emergency landing at Dulles after taking off from Reagan
 
The Bestest
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Bestest: this flight is cursed..
this morning, that same flight number had to make an emergency landing at Dulles after taking off from Reagan


ignore me, I misread the info
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: Time to get the union busters out.

JFK airport uses peregrine falcons.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, that sucks. Not so much about the bird strike but that they are back in Atlanta.
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Hey buddy! Ya know ya got a cracked windshield?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: Merltech: Time to get the union busters out.

I wanna know if he's ever caught one. My brother's dog caught a bird once and it was not pretty!


When I was young, I had a dog finally catch a rabbit.  Didn't know what to do with it. The cats ended up eating it.
 
