(CNN)   Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf fails to qualify for Olympics, only hitting 10.36s in the 100m trials. Also: He's 6'4" and 235lbs   (cnn.com) divider line
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is an absolute beast. Gained a ton of respect for him when after he muffed a TD by showboating he owned the mistake, then when he had a chance to do the right thing, he chased down Baker on the INT last year.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it was that and the officials were upset about that brick wall when he failed to stop.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy is 6'5" and 207 pounds.  He's run a bit faster than 10.34.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't they used to use football players for the Olympic bobsled team? Three sprinters to get the sled moving and to be ballast for the rest of the run, and one expert bobsledder to steer?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Third Man: This guy is 6'5" and 207 pounds.  He's run a bit faster than 10.34.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Even so, that is a lot of mass, traveling fast. Difference being that one of them does it with the intention of transferring that momentum into another human being at the end of the run
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In case you have a shiatty memory like me, and since TFA failed to link it, here is the play in question; I'd hit mute, YMMV:
UNDISPUTED | Skip Bayless reacts to Seahawks' DK Metcalf to run 100m at USA Track & Field event
Youtube 9rgsozsABo8
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have given him Powerthirst. It's got energy for men. MENERGY.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Twas funny that, during the post-race interview, he was barely winded, but the guy behind him was huffing hard.

/ If he only woulda trained.
// like DK has done all year
/// GO 'Hawks !
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: The Third Man: This guy is 6'5" and 207 pounds.  He's run a bit faster than 10.34.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Even so, that is a lot of mass, traveling fast. Difference being that one of them does it with the intention of transferring that momentum into another human being at the end of the run


When Metcalf is at top stride he has no intention of hitting anything, because the run is probably going to end in a TD with the nearest person 5 yards behind him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The qualifying entry mark was 10.05 for 2020, 10.16 for 2016, 10.18/10.24 for 2012, 10.21/10.28 for 2008 & 2004, and 10.27/10.40 for 2000.

His time is stunning for an athlete that doesn't specialize in track & field. To be sure, anyone discounting him simply because he didn't run quite as fast as the fastest track & field stars on the planet is a damned fool.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes that's big and fast, but you're gonna need to be hitting almost ten flat nowadays.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: The Third Man: This guy is 6'5" and 207 pounds.  He's run a bit faster than 10.34.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Even so, that is a lot of mass, traveling fast. Difference being that one of them does it with the intention of transferring that momentum into another human being at the end of the run


That sort of mass and speed is great for runningbacks and doesn't usually mean squat for receivers.  For running backs stat heads like to use a speed score that factors weight and 40 time.

For receivers they factor in 3 cone drills and 20 yard shuttles.
Metcalf is among the most puzzling players at his position because he has everything else but his quickness is comparatively trash.

twitter.com/WhatGoingDowney/status/11​0​2005695522705412
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
it'd be interesting to see him at 210, and given a year of sprinting-only training.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Third Man: This guy is 6'5" and 207 pounds.  He's run a bit faster than 10.34.

[Fark user image 425x239]


A lot of his 207lbs is in his lower extremities, supporting his running, while DK's is upper body, supporting his football.

/ Also, DK carries a much bigger salary
// Jus' sayin'
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The qualifying entry mark was 10.05 for 2020, 10.16 for 2016, 10.18/10.24 for 2012, 10.21/10.28 for 2008 & 2004, and 10.27/10.40 for 2000.

His time is stunning for an athlete that doesn't specialize in track & field. To be sure, anyone discounting him simply because he didn't run quite as fast as the fastest track & field stars on the planet is a damned fool.


Absolutely. I'd challenge any elite sprinters to trade jobs with him for a day -- reading a defense, catching a ball at full tilt over your shoulders, etc. I applaud anyone who can defy sport specialization in the modern era.
 
