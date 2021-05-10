 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mother of US teen sentenced to life imprisonment in Italy says she's worried about his mental health, citing previous suicide attempts, and anyway who didn't engage in hijinks like stabbing a cop to death after a botched drug deal when we were young?   (yahoo.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.boldomatic.comView Full Size


/don't do it.
//earworm implanted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baretta's Theme
Youtube 6sHA7Uuz4oY
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Finnegan expected and understands that he was wrong to bring a knife to Italy, he understands that a man's life is gone, he understands that he should have some jail time and he should serve some punishment. But this is disproportionate. It's just proportionate?"

And this right here is why Finnegan is in this position. Finnegan and his Mummy and Daddy understand that a man died, but in an, "Oopsie! Look what happened!" entirely passive way. It's an unfortunate thing that happened, to this guy, sure, but mostly to their poor, depressed son, in their eyes. None of them seem able to mutter the words, "Finnegan killed this man. Finnegan took his life. This man would still be alive had our son not killed him."

They have made excuses for Little Finnegan his whole damned life. Token "punishments" while shielding him from any significant consequences of his actions. They are why he thought it was a good idea to travel to a foreign country with a weapon, deal in drugs, rob and extort people, and stab the first person to try and stop him from doing these things.

"...He was utterly devastated by the verdict, just devastated. It was completely unexpected for him."

Of course it was, because Mummy and Daddy have always made the bad stuff go away before.

"...Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive"

Incredibly kind and sensitive people do not rob, extort, and stab people. Your son is a bully, nothing more. You raised him to be exactly this way. And I'm glad he will rot in an Italian prison. We sure as hell don't want him back here.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it was a botched arson job. And that cop shouldn't have mouthed off like that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Actually, it was a botched arson job. And that cop shouldn't have mouthed off like that.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
suze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: "Finnegan expected and understands that he was wrong to bring a knife to Italy, he understands that a man's life is gone, he understands that he should have some jail time and he should serve some punishment. But this is disproportionate. It's just proportionate?"

And this right here is why Finnegan is in this position. Finnegan and his Mummy and Daddy understand that a man died, but in an, "Oopsie! Look what happened!" entirely passive way. It's an unfortunate thing that happened, to this guy, sure, but mostly to their poor, depressed son, in their eyes. None of them seem able to mutter the words, "Finnegan killed this man. Finnegan took his life. This man would still be alive had our son not killed him."

They have made excuses for Little Finnegan his whole damned life. Token "punishments" while shielding him from any significant consequences of his actions. They are why he thought it was a good idea to travel to a foreign country with a weapon, deal in drugs, rob and extort people, and stab the first person to try and stop him from doing these things.

"...He was utterly devastated by the verdict, just devastated. It was completely unexpected for him."

Of course it was, because Mummy and Daddy have always made the bad stuff go away before.

"...Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive"

Incredibly kind and sensitive people do not rob, extort, and stab people. Your son is a bully, nothing more. You raised him to be exactly this way. And I'm glad he will rot in an Italian prison. We sure as hell don't want him back here.


They also bankrolled his trip.  19-year-olds don't stay in luxury hotels in the heart of Rome using their own funds.

If you can't be bothered to raise your child to be a functioning, moral citizen, the least you can do is cut them off at 18 so their mayhem will be limited.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.


It's Italian prison
Pasta every day
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarda il tuo buco di corn, ragazzo.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Speaking to ABC News, Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive" and "painfully honest."

Until you get a little coke into him, apparently. He also has the kind of mindset that allows him to murder people in the street over drugs. I understand that they're concerned for him because they're his parents, but parents like these folks are why we have so many people like this kid. I'm pretty sure my parents' response would be something along the lines of "well, you probably shouldn't have murdered that guy" if I did something like this.

And I'm not sure how the murderer found a life sentence for murdering a cop to be unexpected. If he did that in the US there's a good chance he would have be shot while "resisting arrest," assuming they even attempted to arrest him in the first place.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: suze: Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.

It's Italian prison
Pasta every day


Egg noodles and ketchup.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?


It's probably more the circumstances that enabled a teenager to go on a trip to Italy than Italy itself. Regular people tend not to be able to afford that sort of thing, and it would be very unlikely that they send the kid alone. Entitled rich assholes, on the other hand...
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only comment on what I see and know now of this case.  Why are these people dealing drugs in a foreign country?  Clearly, this wasn't their first time.  Killing anyone, let alone an officer of the law shows a level of recklessness that merits being behind bars for life.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?


It's all that ferrin' talkin', them ferriners do.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elder's parents said they feel their son's sentencing was too harsh, given his mental health issues and young age

Why the hell would this get you a reduced sentence for killing a cop during a botched drug deal? Money has made these people stupid.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?


It's quite the culture shock when you learn not everyone is a moustached plumber.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""We raised Finnegan as I'm sure many other parents do, to tell the truth and things will be okay," Ethan Elder said."

Things ARE going to be OK.  Your shiatstain of a son is going to rot in prison for the rest of his life.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?


If you're referring to Amanda Knox, she was almost almost certainly railroaded, unlike these twerps.

And if you're referring to the body count that American teens racked up on Italian soil during a certain unpleasantness between 1943 and 1945, we don't talk about that. Cookies were served.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Italian legal system makes ours look positively sane, fair, and open-minded, but it looks like they may have stumbled into a correct verdict here.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnigan, begin again
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: CarnySaur: What is it about Italy that makes US teens so homicidal?

It's probably more the circumstances that enabled a teenager to go on a trip to Italy than Italy itself. Regular people tend not to be able to afford that sort of thing, and it would be very unlikely that they send the kid alone. Entitled rich assholes, on the other hand...


And if their son's mental health was so precarious, with recent suicide attempts, why TF did they send him out of the country unsupervised?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?


During a botched drug deal, no less. In the States, had the cop tripped chasing him, hit his head, and died, the kid would still be guilty of Felony Murder.

/NAL
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?


Not really though, that's how the Italian Police would have you believe it went down.  In actual fact, 2 plainclothes cops who possibly didn't show any ID, showed up to a drug meet that had already gone wrong.  The teens had no idea that they were dealing with police and no reasonable expectation that they would have been, given that it was a meet up between parties engaged in criminal acts.  Then they were assaulted by armed men who you might think they had a reasonable belief were trying to kill them in a drug deal gone wrong part 2, so one kid stabbed one assailant, who died.

You also have to ask, what kind of drug dealer is comfortable calling the police to retrieve his goods, and what police would immediately run off and do that errand for them out of uniform?  This case stinks, everyone's story is dodgy as fark, and the Italian police already have the reputation of being incredibly corrupt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?

Not really though, that's how the Italian Police would have you believe it went down.  In actual fact, 2 plainclothes cops who possibly didn't show any ID, showed up to a drug meet that had already gone wrong.  The teens had no idea that they were dealing with police and no reasonable expectation that they would have been, given that it was a meet up between parties engaged in criminal acts.  Then they were assaulted by armed men who you might think they had a reasonable belief were trying to kill them in a drug deal gone wrong part 2, so one kid stabbed one assailant, who died.

You also have to ask, what kind of drug dealer is comfortable calling the police to retrieve his goods, and what police would immediately run off and do that errand for them out of uniform?  This case stinks, everyone's story is dodgy as fark, and the Italian police already have the reputation of being incredibly corrupt.



TFA is unclear, but at least one of the cops did not have a firearm.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile:


TFA is unclear, but at least one of the cops did not have a firearm.

Checkout this recent news item on another precinct of the Carabinieri: https://www.euronews.com​/2020/07/22/en​tire-police-station-shut-in-northern-i​taly-amid-drug-dealing-torture-and-ext​ortion-charg
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

deadsanta: FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?

Not really though, that's how the Italian Police would have you believe it went down.  In actual fact, 2 plainclothes cops who possibly didn't show any ID, showed up to a drug meet that had already gone wrong.  The teens had no idea that they were dealing with police and no reasonable expectation that they would have been, given that it was a meet up between parties engaged in criminal acts.  Then they were assaulted by armed men who you might think they had a reasonable belief were trying to kill them in a drug deal gone wrong part 2, so one kid stabbed one assailant, who died.

You also have to ask, what kind of drug dealer is comfortable calling the police to retrieve his goods, and what police would immediately run off and do that errand for them out of uniform?  This case stinks, everyone's story is dodgy as fark, and the Italian police already have the reputation of being incredibly corrupt.


The guy that got his bag stolen wasn't the drug dealer, he just told these two idiots who to talk to if they're looking for coke. When they got ripped off, they stole the guys bag and demanded money and drugs to get it back. So he was just a victim of theft and had no reason to worry about going to the police.

Also, they could have, you know, just given the stolen property back. That would have solved everything.
 
Security Ninja
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you host a dance, you pay the band.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: "Speaking to ABC News, Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive" and "painfully honest."

Until you get a little coke into him, apparently. He also has the kind of mindset that allows him to murder people in the street over drugs. I understand that they're concerned for him because they're his parents, but parents like these folks are why we have so many people like this kid. I'm pretty sure my parents' response would be something along the lines of "well, you probably shouldn't have murdered that guy" if I did something like this.

And I'm not sure how the murderer found a life sentence for murdering a cop to be unexpected. If he did that in the US there's a good chance he would have be shot while "resisting arrest," assuming they even attempted to arrest him in the first place.


Yeah, but consequences like this are for the poors, not wealthy people.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's see, drug deal went bad and dealer called the police.

Two Police Officers, in plain clothes, immediately show up and proceed to assault the two men.

The two men had no idea they were police officers and thought they were being assaulted by other drug dealers.

This whole case is farked up.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dave0821: suze: Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.

It's Italian prison
Pasta every day


So the idea is to make them too fat to escape?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drug dealer robs druggie, druggie robs dealer, dealer calls other gang to attack druggie, druggie defends himself when attacked by drug gang.

There aren't any good guys here.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Speaking to ABC News, Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive" and "painfully honest."

I mean setting aside the botched drug deal stabby murder, he is extremely kind.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [cdn.boldomatic.com image 800x800]

/don't do it.
//earworm implanted.


Eye on sparrow?  Check.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Speaking to ABC News, Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive" and "painfully honest."

I mean setting aside the botched drug deal stabby murder, he is extremely kind.



And setting aside hiding the blood-soaked clothes and knife in the ceiling of their hotel room, he's painfully honest.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that these people could be the subject of a few r/entitledparents stories.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is naming your kid Finegan.  Finegan is a dogs name at best.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deadsanta: FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?

Not really though, that's how the Italian Police would have you believe it went down.  In actual fact, 2 plainclothes cops who possibly didn't show any ID, showed up to a drug meet that had already gone wrong.  The teens had no idea that they were dealing with police and no reasonable expectation that they would have been, given that it was a meet up between parties engaged in criminal acts.  Then they were assaulted by armed men who you might think they had a reasonable belief were trying to kill them in a drug deal gone wrong part 2, so one kid stabbed one assailant, who died.

You also have to ask, what kind of drug dealer is comfortable calling the police to retrieve his goods, and what police would immediately run off and do that errand for them out of uniform?  This case stinks, everyone's story is dodgy as fark, and the Italian police already have the reputation of being incredibly corrupt.


Yeah, you read the headline of "Teens stab and kill Italian cop", and you have a certain image in your head... "Italian cops in uniform trying to arrest teens for drugs and they try to escape by killing the cop".

If the above description is close to being true, that is a much different story.   Should they get prison time, if for nothing else but for being involved in sketchy drug dealing overseas that led to them getting into that situation?  Surely.  But life in prison seems like a police/national cover-up here.
 
Loren
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we charge the parents as accessories?
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deadsanta: FrancoFile: From another article, here's a quote from the attorney:

They gave him and they gave Gabe a sentence that is befitting a mafia boss who wantonly kills innocent people. How could these boys possibly be in that same league?

Uh, because they wantonly killed an innocent person?

Not really though, that's how the Italian Police would have you believe it went down.  In actual fact, 2 plainclothes cops who possibly didn't show any ID, showed up to a drug meet that had already gone wrong.  The teens had no idea that they were dealing with police and no reasonable expectation that they would have been, given that it was a meet up between parties engaged in criminal acts.  Then they were assaulted by armed men who you might think they had a reasonable belief were trying to kill them in a drug deal gone wrong part 2, so one kid stabbed one assailant, who died.

You also have to ask, what kind of drug dealer is comfortable calling the police to retrieve his goods, and what police would immediately run off and do that errand for them out of uniform?  This case stinks, everyone's story is dodgy as fark, and the Italian police already have the reputation of being incredibly corrupt.


I love defense strategies that are essentially "I couldn't have committed the crime because I was busy committing a different crime."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dave0821: suze: Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.

It's Italian prison
Pasta every day


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Speaking to ABC News, Elder's parents described their son as "incredibly kind, incredibly sensitive" and "painfully honest."

I mean setting aside the botched drug deal stabby murder, he is extremely kind.


Ted Bundy apparently had nice manners when he wasn't serial murdering. I don't think that helped his defense much.
 
Slypork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the parents thought that since "affluenza" sounded Italian that they could use it for their son's defense.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would she rather he get the punishment that many US states would have given him?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On one hand as far as I know, the kid is guilty as fark. On the other hand, I have to trust the Italian Court System. So you can see why I'm conflicted about this story.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA:

The parents of one of two Americans who were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of an Italian police officer have broken their silence for the first time since the verdict...
"We just want Finn to be able to survive this," Leah Elder said.

Um... why? You want him to suffer for as long as possible? It's a LIFE SENTENCE. He's not GOING TO survive it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Finnigan, begin again


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dead ringer for Bruce Mars
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dave0821: suze: Who would want to survive LIFE IN PRISON???
Not me.

It's Italian prison
Pasta every day


I bet it will be.

I remember Syrian refugees complaining that they were served exactly that, every day.

It is a cheap food of course. Like in the supermarket here I can get a spaghetti dish serving 4 people for 1 USD (pasta, concentrated tomato, spices for sauce and parmesan cheese), and since it's Italian, I am guessing it's cheaper in Italy.

Maybe he'll be out in 15 years, which would be normal for a life sentence in Western Europe. Though the fact that it was a policeman might make his sentence drag out.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: ""We raised Finnegan as I'm sure many other parents do, to tell the truth and things will be okay," Ethan Elder said."

Things ARE going to be OK.  Your shiatstain of a son is going to rot in prison for the rest of his life.


No he's not, I am guessing 15 years.
 
