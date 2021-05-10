 Skip to content
(AP News)   News that would have been unimaginable two years ago: Prime Minister authorizes British citizens to hug each other starting next week   (apnews.com) divider line
7
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2020 : The Year of the Mad Lib for Historians (tm)
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


My social skills may be rusty.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kinky
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Freedom isn't free. You have to get a shot.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hope they brush their teef first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Excuse me! Sir? What are you doing?! Do I know you?!!"
"But the prime minister said...!"
 
