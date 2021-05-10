 Skip to content
 
(Baltimore Sun)   So who was best to help organize mass vaccination sites? Hospitals? No. The military? No. How about a concert promoter   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
23
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine fee: $0
Convenience Fee: $12.50
E-Ticket Fee: $3.00
Facility Fee: $8.00
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Honestly? Not a bad idea!!!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hospitals and the military both have set procedures designed for those either with the procedures ingrained by training or unable to defer from following them.

A concert promotor gets regular people to show up enthusiastically.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just don't get the guy that did the original Woodstock festival.
 
kindms
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ive worked many concerts and festivals

And I did my shots at a drive up site

The idea of moving vehicles etc etc all very similar. Nothing really different other than whats at the end of the wait. I thought the natl Guard had a pretty good system.

check folks in > Staging area > shots area > 15 min wait area
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man I can see it.  Hospitals and the military aren't the first groups of people who come to mind when figuring out how to get regular people to show up and maybe even be kinda jazzed.

I love what I've heard about these mass vaccination sites.  Every single one of them sounds crazy organized and efficient.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That story was very....Baltimore.
 
abbarach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Here in Lexington, the University of Kentucky brought in some volunteer process engineers from the nearby Toyota assembly plant and had them design and refine the university's mass vaccination site.  Turns out that engineers that are solely focused on making processes efficient and error-free (and thus as cheap as possible) are really good at what they do.

I managed to snag an appointment on the first day they opened up phase 1C.  When I showed up the line was maybe 600 people long.  And it only took them an hour for me, including the 15 minute wait.  For the second shot I was able to get the earliest timeslot of the day, maybe 25 people in front of me.  Was in and out in about 20 (again including the 15 minutes)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Salem, OR, the State fairgrounds was the heavy lifter.  But the same idea - processing large numbers of clueless people in a somewhat orderly manner.

Now all they have to do is provide deep fried organic matter to lure the covidiots in and finish the job.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

At first I was like, an HOUR?  But then I realized that it took me about 45 minutes to get it done just at my local pharmacy between waiting to get checked in, waiting to get jabbed, and the wait.  Yeah, that's impressive.
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

To get back to the warning that I've received, you might take it with however many grains of salt you wish, that the brown vaccine that is circulating around us is not specifically too good. It's suggested that you do stay away from that. Of course it's your own trip, so be my guest.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yep, I went to the one at the North Georgia State Fairgrounds, and other than the driving test through 10,000 cones, it was super efficient.  They had people scattered back through the line and if you needed to fill out paperwork, you had just enough time to fill it out before you got to the person who needed it.  I never even got out of the car.  I think they've given several hundred thousand doses.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I got both my shots at the cow palace and I have to say it was a refreshing display of basic governmental competence.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was a story here in NC where either a vaccine or a testing drive through site got all backed up and some Chic-fil-A manager jumped in to help out. If anyone can get a drive through moving, it's a manager of a Chic-fil-A.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's either a vaccine or a cricket bat to the jewels. You pick.
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Abiut two months late article author.  The mass vaccination sites are all shutting down here.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Just hope they don't start singing "WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT!"
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better than a church.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Just hope they don't start singing "WE'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT!"


I mean....they already said, "yeah".  There's no take-backs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

"Three days of music and drug-fueled sex, free with vaccination!" sounds like an interesting approach.

All body-types welcome, asshole.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uh better not be. My next scheduled shot is at one the facilities they are talking about in about 2 weeks. Yes, the Cow Palace. Amazing.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This might be the best day of my life.

Except for the jealousy.  I just got my vaccination at a pharmacy.  People will remember the days of COVID for years and for the rest of your life when it comes up you'll be able to say "I got vaccinated at the cow palace."
 
