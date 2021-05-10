 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Local newspaper asks "where is Michigan's best inland lake?". They're all inland lakes; always have been   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Lake, Lake Michigan, Great Lakes, MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa, Michigan, Lake Superior, Fun facts, inland lakes  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose "Not-so-great Lakes" just for clarity.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some other kind of lake?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From context I assume they mean a lake that is entirely within state borders.

"Inland" lake just sounds silly. Clearly it's inland, it's a lake!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Michigan has shores on lakes Michigan, Huron, Superior, St. Clair, and Erie. They are not inland Michigan lakes.
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I won't comment. It's a local paper for local people.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are inland seas as well... California has a couple (Mono Lake and Salton Sea)

...and of course there's Utah's Great Salt Lake, among others.
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Inland lakes are the ones that don't let you get from Chicago to the Atlantic ocean.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Is there some other kind of lake?


Mill ponds and and man made lakes. Those are not classified as inland because they are not natural water formations. This also applies to spillways and river drainage from major rivers that have been dammed downstream.

You can call anything a lake. But inland lake does mean something.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA only refers to the list. Here is the list Splash Into These 14 Inland Lakes in Michigan | Michigan

I've been to six of the fourteen.
Muskegon
Reeds
Silver
Pontiac
St. Clair
Michigamme
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've hunted and fished my whole life in Michigan and have only been to a fraction of these lakes. Michigan is a big state and and lakes are everywhere here. Go out west or down south where the few  lakes have a dam at one end. And you get the picture of how crazy the number of lakes in MI is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gramma: Inland lakes are the ones that don't let you get from Chicago to the Atlantic ocean.


Is that the case? I know of a couple lakes in Wisconsin that are "inland lakes" (or ponds) that you can use rivers to get to the Great Lakes, and thus to Chicago or the Atlantic Ocean. One of the bigger inland lakes in the system would be Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. When the locks are working you can go from Lake Winnebago to Green Bay into Lake Michigan, even using a fair sized boat.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


I will now start referring to Pond Winnipeg and Pond Winnipegosis.

/Maybe Pond Erie, haven't seen what the deepest depth is.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


Lake Michigan has a max depth of over 900 feet.  You don't need to get very far off shore for it to be over 100' deep.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


If you're living on either, you're living in a boat.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used this opportunity to learn what an inland lake specifically was instead of trying to smugly dunk on a local reporter who I presumed knew what they were talking about and guess what!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


strange pet peeve but you do you water shamer.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


Wrong.

I've boated on Lake St. Clair among ocean-going freighters and lakers 100s of feet long. The average depth is 11 feet. The big boats* follow a dredged 27-foot channel through the lake.

* On the Great Lakes, it's called a boat, even if it's 1,000 feet long
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When your surrounded by lakes that are second only to the Caspian Sea in size, capable of swallowing ships with 29 foot high waves, I'd give them a pass on this one.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While the jokes roll effortlessly, I'd like to mention that a drive through inland Michigan is fantastic. It's rolling moraine for the most part, and around every bend in the road is a jewel of a lake. Rural Michiganders may have a sad, lurking heart of evil, Trumpist part of them, but they didn't get that way by reflecting on their surroundings.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Out yourself, Subby.  I want to know who to laugh at.  Also, Torch Lake if you get the smell of Kid Rock off it during the summer.
 
GORDON
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Great Lakes are practically seas.  Headline makes perfect sense.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: While the jokes roll effortlessly, I'd like to mention that a drive through inland Michigan is fantastic. It's rolling moraine for the most part, and around every bend in the road is a jewel of a lake. Rural Michiganders may have a sad, lurking heart of evil, Trumpist part of them, but they didn't get that way by reflecting on their surroundings.


Michigan smells like cow shiat but there are no cows.

I learned this when I did a brewery drive from Detroit to Founders, to New Holland, to Bells, to Dark Horse, and back to Detroit.

Michigan has some damn good beers.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably meant the best in state lake.

As opposed to the Great Lakes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GORDON: The Great Lakes are practically seas.  Headline makes perfect sense.


Yes, but "Michigan inland lakes" are the ones not shared with other states and Canada. It's everything but the Great Lakes.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scott4long
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article list includes Lake St Clair, which is a pretty weak choice by their definition of "inland".  There are a metric ton of awesome lakes in SE Michigan (North Lake, Portage Lake and its chain, Cavanaugh Lake, Sugarloaf Lake, Clear Lake, Crooked Lake, Patterson Lake and its chain).  Burning a slot on the list for a lake that's a wide spot in the Detroit River is just lazy writing.  Boo!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Ahem:

I don't care if it has 10-50 miles of shoreline, if the body of water you live on has a maximum depth of twenty feet, you're not living on a lake you're living on a pond.


Syvash sea in the Ukraine is at max 1 meter deep and covers almost 4k of area.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: Michigan is a big state and and lakes are everywhere here.


I used to live in this 5 x 7 mile area:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Sadly did not live on a lake
// We were in the ghetto part of Bloomfield Hills
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scott4long: The article list includes Lake St Clair, which is a pretty weak choice by their definition of "inland".  There are a metric ton of awesome lakes in SE Michigan (North Lake, Portage Lake and its chain, Cavanaugh Lake, Sugarloaf Lake, Clear Lake, Crooked Lake, Patterson Lake and its chain).  Burning a slot on the list for a lake that's a wide spot in the Detroit River is just lazy writing.  Boo!


Lake St. Clair does not belong on the list, because it is between Canada and the US.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Gramma: Inland lakes are the ones that don't let you get from Chicago to the Atlantic ocean.

Is that the case? I know of a couple lakes in Wisconsin that are "inland lakes" (or ponds) that you can use rivers to get to the Great Lakes, and thus to Chicago or the Atlantic Ocean. One of the bigger inland lakes in the system would be Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. When the locks are working you can go from Lake Winnebago to Green Bay into Lake Michigan, even using a fair sized boat.


Not to mention anything on the Erie Canal, the Rideau canal, the Trent-Severn system, etc.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I propose "Not-so-great Lakes" just for clarity.


The hydrology was unremarkable.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you count all the lakes in Michigan called "Mud Lake" as being one lake, it is a huge one. Muddy, though.
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: scott4long: The article list includes Lake St Clair, which is a pretty weak choice by their definition of "inland".  There are a metric ton of awesome lakes in SE Michigan (North Lake, Portage Lake and its chain, Cavanaugh Lake, Sugarloaf Lake, Clear Lake, Crooked Lake, Patterson Lake and its chain).  Burning a slot on the list for a lake that's a wide spot in the Detroit River is just lazy writing.  Boo!

Lake St. Clair does not belong on the list, because it is between Canada and the US.


I know, right?  But yet it's on the list.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: NikolaiFarkoff: I propose "Not-so-great Lakes" just for clarity.

The hydrology was unremarkable.


I haven't heard that reference in years, yet I still got it. What is wrong with my brain?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: STFU_SNAFU_: Michigan is a big state and and lakes are everywhere here.

I used to live in this 5 x 7 mile area:
[Fark user image 850x576]

/ Sadly did not live on a lake
// We were in the ghetto part of Bloomfield Hills


It's a bunch of BS that any of Michigan's lakes or shorelines can be private to the people who live on them.  My taxes in Ferndale (which has zero lakes) go to maintain those lakes with million dollar homes next to them.
 
scott4long
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aaronx: If you count all the lakes in Michigan called "Mud Lake" as being one lake, it is a huge one. Muddy, though.


Also applies to "Clear Lake" and "Silver Lake"
 
