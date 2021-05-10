 Skip to content
 
(Kyiv Post)   "Village caught in Czech-Russia spy case just wants things to stop blowing up." This has been today's Czech Republic Farm Film Report, Big Jim McBob reporting   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have a whale problem or something?

/ DRTFA
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Knock it off, will ya??!?"

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall, no thanks.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian personnel was not sent to spy. Captured Russian military men were on holiday to see historic monuments such as Clutural Monument - bell tower which was renovated two times.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps they should get more practice at how not to be seen.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA as well, but I gotta say for almost anyone, that sounds like a pretty reasonable desire.  I'd want that too in most circumstances.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He barely exploded at all this time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wonder how far that is from Trutnov.  I chatted with Zdeno, OK1MBZ last week on the way home from work.  He lives in Trutnov, Czech Republic.....

(checks out Google Earth)

Turns out Miss Joan Wilder is Hell and gone from Cartahainy.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was always more of a Billy Sol Hurok type of guy, myself.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
allears
Paywall, no thanks.

A Kyiv Post paywall on an article they reposted from the New York Times no less.
 
