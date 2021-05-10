 Skip to content
(BBC)   UK reduces its Covid alert level from 'Blimey' to 'What's all this then?'   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Blimey" - the original "eye bleach please"...Fark should use this more often, like when Roseanne Barr in a swimsuit is posted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


BLIMEY!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further translation into Ausie:

From: Crikey!
To: Yeah, nah, yeah.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they didn't have to upgrade it to "Bloody Hell!!"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. When it reaches Bob's Yer Uncle I can travel again.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we reach this level?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember months ago my local paper published this article about the progress being made after the county got through a weekend with no deaths.  What a darkly hilarious low bar.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Quite.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just in time for the new Indian variant that's currently showing up over there! All Boris has to do now is allow green lanes to all EU destinations this summer and his War on Europe is surely won!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bugger.
 
moel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Just in time for the new Indian variant that's currently showing up over there! All Boris has to do now is allow green lanes to all EU destinations this summer and his War on Europe is surely won!


Yeah...thats going to prove to be quite the pickle...because and i'm going to say things that might be considered racist, but undoubtedly aren't...however if you look at where the pockets of COVID are prevalent, you will tend to find that they are the areas of highly populated houses of those from specific ethnic minorities.

For instance, Leicester has been under pretty much constant regional lockdown since last year. This sadly has also affected Leicestershire as a whole, but whereas somewhere like Melton Mowbray has very few deaths, Leicester city centre has consistently seen high deaths. One of these places has a relatively low indian population, and the other has an exceedingly high one.

Same for Bradford, and Birmingham. Sadly it's a cultural thing, I only hope it doesn't cause an absolute nightmare.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No matter how many bodies hit the ground per BoJo.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait around two weeks. Those who traveled from India have a surprise gift that shall be unveiled by then.
 
