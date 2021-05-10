 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Missing Russian reappears after being lost in pine barrens for three days. Paulie Walnuts and Christofuh seen shifting uneasily in their seats   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not gonna believe this. This guy killed sixteen Czechoslovakians.  He was an interior decorator.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days

Jesus.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You're not gonna believe this. This guy killed sixteen Czechoslovakians.  He was an interior decorator.


Really? His house looked like shiat.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome sunny.
That made me smile.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'LL LEAVE YOU HERE YOU ONE SHOE COCKSUCKER.

/Didn't think I'd get to post that twice in one week.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he reeking tauntaun guts and vodak?
 
Hamner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days

Jesus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite episode. Thanks subby!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Pine Barrens" was one of my favorite Sopranos episodes. Apparently it was directed by Steve Buscemi.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I' sure the KGB had nothing to do with any of this.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm guessing his health is in question.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone check him for a fresh lobotomy scar?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised about that. Usually when someone disappears in Russia it's for a reason.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: My favorite episode. Thanks subby!


Mine too!
Another favorite line:

Paulie: "You're not going believe this, guy killed 16 czechoslovakians, guy was an interior decorator.
Chris: "His house looked like shiat"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dzherzhiy Devil.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Christopher: The Russians? They're not all bad.

Paulie: How about the Cuban Missile Crisis? Cocksuckers moved nuclear warheads into Cuba, pointed 'em right at us.

Christopher: That was real? I saw that movie, I thought it was bullshiat
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm actually surprised about that. Usually when someone disappears in Russia it's for a reason.


Ever see any of the camping/woodcraft stuff on YouTube by Russians?  I think to disappear in the woods for 3 extra days doesn't bother anybody over there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm actually surprised about that. Usually when someone disappears in Russia it's for a reason.

Ever see any of the camping/woodcraft stuff on YouTube by Russians?  I think to disappear in the woods for 3 extra days doesn't bother anybody over there.


No, but now I'm going to check it out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pineys......not even once
 
