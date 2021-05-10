 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Bunny the Dog becomes self-aware, asks "Why would a just God make me a Sheepadoodle?"   (salon.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Self-awareness, Ethology, Self, The Animals, Internet-famous dog, Mirror test, Dog, The Dogs  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know how this will end:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mike4688
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bob. Bob. Never. Leave. Couch. Watch. Porn. All. Day. Bob. Play. Self. Bob. No. Feed. Bunny. Bob. No . Take. Bunny. Walk. Bob. All. Day. Porn. Bunny. No. Friend. Bob. Bob. Too. Much. Porn.

"Alright, alright!!! Get those buttons out of here!" -Bob
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My dog seems to have some sense of self awareness but I wouldn't say she's existential. She eats bunny poop so I'm not gonna assign her a high level of intelligence.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lectos: We know how this will end:
[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


This is how some weirdos would like it to end:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dogs can think and understand on some level. I wouldn't call this becoming self aware.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My dog, refuses to look in a mirror. I'll hold her up to one, and try to make her stare at herself. She always looks away and is never interested.

Funny, I'm the same way too after I took a bad dose of LSD.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Facilitated communication is fake.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many hours of the dog pushing random buttons weren't shown, so that the owner can share a few minutes that appear meaningful?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another time, she asked "dog" and then "why," which humans might interpret as her asking why she's a dog. Devine says on Instagram that this line of questioning occurs "regularly" now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Here's A Comprehensive List Of Movies With Talking Dogs, Because Why Would You Watch Movies That DON'T Have Talking Dogs In Them?"
 
i state your name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surprising lack of "I can haz steak?" in TFA
 
tarheel07
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We've seriously considered making a soundboard like this for our 1-year-old ACD.  She already hits a button on the back door to go out.  Training her to hit more buttons for different things would be difficult but not impossible.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Why would a just God make me a Sheepadoodle?"

God evil, live dog.
 
EL EM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why isn't a sheepdog/poodle call a shpoodle?
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tarheel07: We've seriously considered making a soundboard like this for our 1-year-old ACD.  She already hits a button on the back door to go out.  Training her to hit more buttons for different things would be difficult but not impossible.


I tried the 'button to go outside' but my dogs decided it meant 'button to get mom off her ass' and pushed it whenever they wanted some attention.  Which is every 10 minutes all day long.

/ Aussies
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hmm, after reading Uplift, I would have figured Chimps and Dolphins were first inline for uplift, not Dogs. Other good candidates; Gorillas, whales, and pigs.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i state your name: Surprising lack of "I can haz steak?" in TFA


Suspicious lack. I think that proves the study is bunk.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: My dog seems to have some sense of self awareness but I wouldn't say she's existential. She eats bunny poop so I'm not gonna assign her a high level of intelligence.


Bunny poop is probably healthier than a lot of things you eat.
Full of fiber, viatmins, minerals and beneficial bacteria.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty - You pass Butter
Youtube X7HmltUWXgs
self awareness isn't always awesome.
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Your cat telling you that you are an Asshole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gramma: tarheel07: We've seriously considered making a soundboard like this for our 1-year-old ACD.  She already hits a button on the back door to go out.  Training her to hit more buttons for different things would be difficult but not impossible.

I tried the 'button to go outside' but my dogs decided it meant 'button to get mom off her ass' and pushed it whenever they wanted some attention.  Which is every 10 minutes all day long.

/ Aussies


Yeah... we had to unplug the wireless ringer for it because it turned into a generic "I want to be outside!" notification.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
" Joe touches me inappropriately. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EL EM: Why isn't a sheepdog/poodle call a shpoodle?


At least they are not called poodogs.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Hmm, after reading Uplift, I would have figured Chimps and Dolphins were first inline for uplift, not Dogs. Other good candidates; Gorillas, whales, and pigs.


And Elephants... without all of the torture, of course
 
Gramma
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tarheel07: Gramma: tarheel07: We've seriously considered making a soundboard like this for our 1-year-old ACD.  She already hits a button on the back door to go out.  Training her to hit more buttons for different things would be difficult but not impossible.

I tried the 'button to go outside' but my dogs decided it meant 'button to get mom off her ass' and pushed it whenever they wanted some attention.  Which is every 10 minutes all day long.

/ Aussies

Yeah... we had to unplug the wireless ringer for it because it turned into a generic "I want to be outside!" notification.


I had the brilliant idea to put one outside the door so they could let me know, without barking, that they wanted to come in.  It was used as the 'I want mom to come outside and play' button.
 
See My Az Go
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tarheel07: We've seriously considered making a soundboard like this for our 1-year-old ACD.  She already hits a button on the back door to go out.  Training her to hit more buttons for different things would be difficult but not impossible.


Not going to lie. I ordered the starter AAC set for my Labradoodle. I already know that my bulldog, while the most handsome boy in the world, is too dumb to figure these out.

I'll let you know how it goes.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Another time, she asked "dog" and then "why," which humans might interpret as her asking why she's a dog. Devine says on Instagram that this line of questioning occurs "regularly" now.

[Fark user image image 356x200]


It could be the short version of "I'm a dog, you moron. Why would you possibly rely on an animal that sniffs asses and eats cat shiat to give you advice?"

/ jus sayin
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/X7HmltUW​Xgs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=32&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1] self awareness isn't always awesome.


My response to that has always been,

"At least you have a purpose you over-engineered piece of shiat."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fat boy: Your cat telling you that you are an Asshole[Fark user image image 425x566]


Well. Woke up this morning to my wife screaming. A cat left a present in my son's room.

A mouse apparently farked around and found out last night.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I taught my dogs to push a button to go outside.

I had to put it away because one always wanted to play with the neighbor's dog and would ring it endlessly.

The other knows more or less how it works but never bothers to press it.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't like the mirror test because it relies solely on eyesight.  Rats can't see well enough to really notice a mirror as anything other than an obstacle.  Still, they've been proven capable of metathought and altruism.  This puts them right up there with chimps, dolphins, and corvids as far as intelligence goes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God dammit...don't do this!  I envy my dog's blissful ignorance and vicariously enjoy his simple life...I don't need existential dread creeping into that.  I have enough of that in my own head!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jadedgrl: My dog seems to have some sense of self awareness but I wouldn't say she's existential. She eats bunny poop so I'm not gonna assign her a high level of intelligence.

Bunny poop is probably healthier than a lot of things you eat.
Full of fiber, viatmins, minerals and beneficial bacteria.


At the farmers market there was a man selling bottles of Smart Pills. I asked what they were, he said they make you more intelligent. Only $5 a bottle, so I bought some. I swallowed a few and realized they were rabbit poop. When I went back and yelled at him and said it was nothing but shiat in a bottle, he said "why are you complaining, you're smarter already!"
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My daughter has been following this. I made her stop showing me these videos because they're terrifying.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.