(Deadline)   Dr. Fauci says masks may become seasonal wear for Americans   (deadline.com) divider line
42
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they won't.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not around here
Ill be retired before wearing masks is done with
2y6m20d but whos counting
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn straight.  I bought the farkers I'm gonna get my money's worth every cold and flu season until they're falling apart and I look crazy wearing them.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Proved very effective against the flu which we all know isn't a hoax and it's quite common out East

But yeah, no, not in the land of Idiocracy.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, enjoy handing over permanent control of the entire government to the Republicans if the liberal stance is going to be "in order to help people you don't know, you have to wear masks for a couple of months out of the year for the rest of your life."
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should be, but Americans are too selfish to do it.
Most Americans have no concept of what it means to be a good citizen and to look out for others anymore.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're very comfortable from November to March, inclusive, in Nova Scotia.
 
hej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I may have a threesome with Ivanka Trump and Kamala Harris.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hej: I may have a threesome with Ivanka Trump and Kamala Harris.


Kinky
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess no one gets cedar fever or any of the other three million pollen allergies. Good for you Bucko.  Ask your servant who mows the lawns of your estate if these allergies even exist.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's correct, but it's always Stupid season here.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: They're very comfortable from November to March, inclusive, in Nova Scotia.


Except for fogging my glasses I don't really mind. I just have to get better at "dick nosing" until I actually enter a doorway.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I realized that Americans are dumb when the guy who broke into my house didn't wear a face mask. He even stared at the (very obvious) video cameras for a good 60 seconds before breaking in.

Don't be dumb like that guy. Visit Vespucci Beach and buy a mask.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fauci said Americans have gotten used to wearing face coverings

I don't think the MAGAts got that memo.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: Nurglitch: They're very comfortable from November to March, inclusive, in Nova Scotia.

Except for fogging my glasses I don't really mind. I just have to get better at "dick nosing" until I actually enter a doorway.


When you're wearing the mask (correctly), put a piece of Scotch tape half over the edge of the mask and half over the bridge of your nose. It blocks air from traveling up towards your glasses.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Damn straight.  I bought the farkers I'm gonna get my money's worth every cold and flu season until they're falling apart and I look crazy wearing them.


No flu season.

I'm wearing the damned mask from Oct to March when in crowded public spaces from now on.

The last two bouts of the flu damned neared killed me (5 days hallucinating due to the fever, 6-8 weeks getting back to being able to walk two blocks without needing a 10 minute rest stop)... 3 months till I felt healthy.
 
docilej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fauci said Americans have gotten used to wearing face coverings

I don't think the MAGAts got that memo.


... neither did the "inner-city" folks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People who go to work sick should get fined...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We have dust storms here because of climate change and being the farking desert.  So naturally the Texas Light crowd here won't wear masks anyway.
 
slantsix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: They should be, but Americans are too selfish to do it.
Most Americans have no concept of what it means to be a good citizen and to look out for others anymore.


I'm STILL having conversations with Americans about the idea that the mask isn't just for them, but you prevent others around them from getting it. It's like they've never heard of the concept - like I've blown their minds. It's truly bizarre.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I guess no one gets cedar fever or any of the other three million pollen allergies. Good for you Bucko.  Ask your servant who mows the lawns of your estate if these allergies even exist.


*sigh*
Fine.
I'll have the secretary ask them tomorrow.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

docilej: Nick Nostril: Fauci said Americans have gotten used to wearing face coverings

I don't think the MAGAts got that memo.

... neither did the "inner-city" folks.


I don't live near inner city folks, so will take thine word for it. I do live near lots of MAGAts though.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I take a contract or job that requires me to go to an office, I'll have masks and antibacterial gel with me. And I'll wear a mask on buses and trains in cold and flu seasons.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: mike_d85: Damn straight.  I bought the farkers I'm gonna get my money's worth every cold and flu season until they're falling apart and I look crazy wearing them.

No flu season.

I'm wearing the damned mask from Oct to March when in crowded public spaces from now on.

The last two bouts of the flu damned neared killed me (5 days hallucinating due to the fever, 6-8 weeks getting back to being able to walk two blocks without needing a 10 minute rest stop)... 3 months till I felt healthy.


Either you are really old and frail, or you actually caught COVID.

/stay safe either way
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My mask does a great job keeping my face warm in the the winter so this works for me.  Also wearing it to annoy anti-maskers is a good reason too.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And they are using a pic with Pence in it why?
I know they could have cropped it if it was all they had.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Masks are cultural fixtures in much of Asia and could be here.  You know, if we actually had a culture.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Well, enjoy handing over permanent control of the entire government to the Republicans if the liberal stance is going to be "in order to help people you don't know, you have to wear masks for a couple of months out of the year for the rest of your life."


Which is further proof that we as a species don't deserve a place on this rock.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in a college town with a huge number of Chinese and Japanese students.  There were already a lot of masks during flu season even before Covid.  I guess we will see how many Caucasians gain the habit.  I would expect there will at least be some.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't had a cold in over a year now. I'm usually good for a couple per year at least. When mandatory masks aren't a thing anymore I'm going to curtail going to disease spreading events.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This ineffectual asshat needs to be erased from the historical record.  He's making the human race look bad.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

slantsix: SuburbanCowboy: They should be, but Americans are too selfish to do it.
Most Americans have no concept of what it means to be a good citizen and to look out for others anymore.

I'm STILL having conversations with Americans about the idea that the mask isn't just for them, but you prevent others around them from getting it. It's like they've never heard of the concept - like I've blown their minds. It's truly bizarre.


My definition of evil is: Having an abundance of selfishness, greed, and cruelty while also suffering a complete (or nearly complete) lack of empathy, compassion, and ethics.

One-third of humanity is evil. I've come to this conclusion after the same numbers keep popping up: Anywhere from 30% to 37%, give or take, are constantly being brought up as the ones who do rotten, terrible things that show a profound absence of compassion and empathy, and a shocking amount of selfishness and greed. Anything Trump-related, for example. The number of people not getting vaccinated. The number of people who won't wear masks. The number of people who respond in polls about various civil rights ideals. On and on it goes. Always somewhere between 30% and 37%.

And I have figured out it's because they're evil, and to them what they're doing is "good" and the rest of us are "evil" because their brains are all farked up. They can't help themselves. They are morally and ethically backwards.

You will ALWAYS have these people screwing everything up. They are a part of our species, and short of finding a way to identify the 'evil gene' or something like that, we'll never be able to rid ourselves of the third of our species that revels in ruining everything for the other two-thirds of humanity.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
biatch muzzle included - obey & fear prole inmates , yer fraud has spoken
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: GrogSmash: mike_d85: Damn straight.  I bought the farkers I'm gonna get my money's worth every cold and flu season until they're falling apart and I look crazy wearing them.

No flu season.

I'm wearing the damned mask from Oct to March when in crowded public spaces from now on.

The last two bouts of the flu damned neared killed me (5 days hallucinating due to the fever, 6-8 weeks getting back to being able to walk two blocks without needing a 10 minute rest stop)... 3 months till I felt healthy.

Either you are really old and frail, or you actually caught COVID.

/stay safe either way


Bird flu outbreak, Toronto, more than few years ago.

Four years ago, one of the ugly variants the vacine didn't cover.

Middle aged, in good shape, alas a smoker...

But it doesn't matter, sometimes your immune system just goes batshiat over the flu... and I suspect the fact that I got nailed with that Mother Farker of a bird flu farked my immune system, given how the flu screws with it to begin with.  Any flu I get from now on is likely to be a "Sweet Farking Jebus!  Man the Defenses!  Red Alert!" evnt.
 
Gramma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: My mask does a great job keeping my face warm in the the winter so this works for me.  Also wearing it to annoy anti-maskers is a good reason too.


I get cold-induced asthma. The masks help a lot - way better than a knit scarf - to keep the air I'm breathing just a little warmer. I will be wearing them whenever outside in the cold. I like breathing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This ineffectual asshat needs to be erased from the historical record.  He's making the human race look bad.


Wat
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I plan to keep my masks and wear them during flu season.

Last time I had the flu I felt like I was dying by drowning. Never farking again if I can help it.
Get a farking flu shot people and get your kids a flu shot too while you're at it. Also not sending your sick kid to school would also be nice.
 
flemardo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Well, enjoy handing over permanent control of the entire government to the Republicans if the liberal stance is going to be "in order to help people you don't know, you have to wear masks for a couple of months out of the year for the rest of your life."


They're going to learn to "Roll Covid" before that happens. Figure out how to breathe out extra Covid around mask wearers, elderly, and children. Please don't tell them my stupid joke, they'll try to make it real.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fredsnake: biatch muzzle included - obey & fear prole inmates , yer fraud has spoken


What a strong, independent, rebellious fellow!  Neat!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SuburbanCowboy: They should be, but Americans are too selfish to do it.
Most Americans have no concept of what it means to be a good citizen and to look out for others anymore.


'anymore'?

It's always been like this. We have known for, at least, 100 years we could save some lives by having everyone wear masks all the time.

We just don't care.

We could also save lives by banning lots of drugs. Banning cars. Banning swimming pools. Banning lots of foods. Banning social activities. Banning for profit medical care (or at least funding it differently). And a million other things.

It's always a trade off, and we almost always prefer to be selfish.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For my part, I don't need Dr Fauci to tell me this, although I appreciate that he agrees...  I've pretty well determined that we skipped this year's flu season completely because of the precautions that we were taking against COVID.  This says to me that even if COVID is long in the rearview mirror by flu season (it won't be), I will be wearing a mask whenever I'm in public.

For what it's worth, I've been wearing masks for other things like cutting the grass, changing cat boxes, or lighting a bonfire, for many years now.  Because I learned early on that filtering the air generally works very well to keep my respiration clear.

So I don't give a shiat what anyone thinks, or if anyone says I look silly, I will be wearing a mask any time that I feel there is a risk of any kind.

And, to be blunt, if we were ALL doing this, we likely could have prevented the flu decades ago without the yearly vaccine.  And the current pandemic would never have happened.
 
