(CNN)   Important warning message displayed in China at the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory. By the way, beware of the leopards   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny how everyone springs into action after it's sighted near the upscale development
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China has a real problem because they deincentivise early reporting of problems. Namely: They throw you in jail or punish you. This really isn't the best strategy to encourage a rapid response.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravissimo, Subby.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were delicious.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just throw a few of these up around the neighborhood.

grandforksherald.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
real life pokemon

walking down the street in middle of town
turn left into the park
tall grass
suddenly a wild leopard appears
 
Dadburns [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tell the searchers to remember their towel...

I worked in one of these "casual" zoos in the late 60's as a kid. Fortunately we didn't have any really dangerous animals to escape... though several of the less-dangerous did.

The Ozark Deer Park outside Joplin Mo. Anyone remember it?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun - The Missing Evidence
Youtube qy7UOg7wnos
 
Alebak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How does that even happen?

I just picture zoo keepers showing up in the morning to an empty enclosure.

"Should we, like, tell someone?"

"Naaaah, this'll sort itself out"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why would anybody be scared of a shaved dog that's been airbrushed?
 
Adebisi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Belgium!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Concerns over poor conditions and lax safety standards at Chinese zoos have been raised in the past, such as last year, when a worker at Shanghai Wildlife Park was mauled to death by a bear in front of customers passing through a safari area.

I wonder if they paid extra for that?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Destructor: China has a real problem because they deincentivise early reporting of problems. Namely: They throw you in jail or punish you. This really isn't the best strategy to encourage a rapid response.


I'm sure this only happens with trivial problems like escaped predators, not serious problems like a fatal infections disease...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL, China. What a third world shiathole.

https://twitter.com/robwormald/status​/​1391579206262300674
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x478]


Uh, do you, by chance, have her number?
For feline fetish research purposes, of course.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Uh, do you, by chance, have her number?


heh heh...sorry I sure don't...if you're lucky though, she might be seen at the Piggly Wiggly down by the beer section. Especially if the PBR is on sale. Try there first.

if not, check out Ape Hangers bar off route 3 in town. After 10pm.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alebak: How does that even happen?

I just picture zoo keepers showing up in the morning to an empty enclosure.

"Should we, like, tell someone?"

"Naaaah, this'll sort itself out"


At least this time the biological hazard is unlikely to go worldwide.

Unlikely, not impossible.
 
Luse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thosw: Why would anybody be scared of a shaved dog that's been airbrushed?


It's been airbrushed with Chinese paints. Basically it's more dangerous than the real thing due to the biohazard it poses.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Destructor: China has a real problem because they deincentivise early reporting of problems. Namely: They throw you in jail or punish you. This really isn't the best strategy to encourage a rapid response.

I'm sure this only happens with trivial problems like escaped predators, not serious problems like a fatal infections disease...


Not true! Let's just ask Dr. Li Wenliang, he'll tell ya....oh...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Bubbles Says Goodbye to Steve French
Youtube Ox3lqBkFuJ4
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Leopards are one of the few animals that can be hidden and spotted at the same time.
 
groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Were they face-eating? 99% of Chinese vote for the face-eater variety in China. For comparison around 50% of the votes for their own indigenous face-eating leopards, soon to be much more if their voter disenfranchisement continues.
 
