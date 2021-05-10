 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chances are there are a lot of things these people would do for $100. Just saying
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A third of Americans yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine say they would be more likely to get the shot if offered $100, a study has found.

Some 63% of participants said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if it meant they no longer had to wear a mask.

Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get the shot, people.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about instead of rewarding people for endangering other peoples lives we fine them $100 a day for not getting the free vaccine if they don't have a valid medical excuse?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afraid of needles but not afraid of those sweet Benjies.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some 63% of participants said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if it meant they no longer had to wear a mask.


That's EXACTLY what it ultimately means, you insufferable dullards!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: How about instead of rewarding people for endangering other peoples lives we fine them $100 a day for not getting the free vaccine if they don't have a valid medical excuse?


Because, as a group, once they realize there's no way to collect an ever-increasing debt, they still won't bother.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them you are doubling the amount to $50 and I bet even more of them would be willing to get it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: $100 a day


Well if that happened, then Biden is going to have to issue new "covid relief checks" so that people can pay back those fines.

Dept of Treasury won't for for it.
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some 63% of participants said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if it meant they no longer had to wear a mask.

At this point this should be the messaging that if you get vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask at all, not that if you get vaccinated you still have to wear a mask and social distance.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a next stimulus check, it should be conditional on proof of vaccination.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fifty goes on the tilt-a-whirl!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could also fine media companies and personalities that spread vaccine misinformation $1 million a day.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Afraid of needles but not afraid of those sweet Benjies.


Ironically, because of the bacteria and germs on circulated paper currency, a $100 bill is much more dangerous than the vaccines.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Some 63% of participants said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if it meant they no longer had to wear a mask.

At this point this should be the messaging that if you get vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask at all, not that if you get vaccinated you still have to wear a mask and social distance.


These guys don't wear masks. Come on.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third of Americans don't know their ass from a hole in the ground.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soul Coughing - $300
Youtube -9fQ89Y2eWQ


how much? she said for $300 i'll do it

/i need for you to be reasonable
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: You could also fine media companies and personalities that spread vaccine misinformation $1 million a day.


Steve Zuckerburg would like a word with you.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one constant of humanity is: "Everybody's gotta price."

No one's beliefs are so strong they cannot be bought with cold hard cash.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: No one's beliefs are so strong they cannot be bought with cold hard cash.


Money, makes the world go round. I think that should be replaced with sex.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances are there are a lot of things these people would do for $100. Just saying

i.imgflip.com


Go on
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: A third of Americans don't know their ass from a hole in the ground.


probably more than that. population up to 18 with limited life experience. 18 to 35 learning how to hold a drink and look pretty. amount of population with low IQ, mentally ill, demented, aging out in their golden years, and/or those that require but don't receive adult supervision - then add in the 70,000,000 special snowflakes that tried to re-elect Trump...you probably got yourself some 2/3 to 3/4 Americans don't know shiat from Shinola.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Solty Dog: No one's beliefs are so strong they cannot be bought with cold hard cash.

Money, makes the world go round. I think that should be replaced with sex.


There is a reason why prostitution is the world's oldest profession - money can Buy sex.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: There is a reason why prostitution is the world's oldest profession


Heh heh, ok, I retract my earlier statement and will re-phrase it.

"Money and Sex makes the world go round"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Would you do that for a quarter?"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Vaccine Game Show - SNL
Youtube ocJCAfFQgCQ


/ I was paid $80 by my employer
// Would have got the jab for free
/// Would have paid $100 for it
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why would anyone who didn't want a vaccine become less likely to not want a vaccine if offered $100?

"Oh, you're offering money to take part in this huge public initiative? Not only has my position remained unchanged, but this generous cash incentive makes me less interested!"

This makes me wonder how (unsurprisingly) poor the poll questions were phrased.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Why would anyone who didn't want a vaccine become less likely to not want a vaccine if offered $100?

"Oh, you're offering money to take part in this huge public initiative? Not only has my position remained unchanged, but this generous cash incentive makes me less interested!"

This makes me wonder how (unsurprisingly) poor the poll questions were phrased.


I can see your point of view and will add that the person being given the $100 might also think...
"Why are they paying me money, is there something "wrong" with the vaccine?"
 
acouvis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Just get the shot, people.


How about offering the morons a kick in the ass if they don't?
 
