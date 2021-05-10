 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   And this is how you get Alabamans to get vaccinated   (abc3340.com) divider line
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a shame that "get vaccinated to save yourself and others from getting sick" isn't a good enough reason.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would love to drive that track!!

You always hear people say "if you want to drive your car fast, go to the track!". It's not safe to speed like a mad man on the highway, but on that track you could really open it up.

/Hope they do a safety inspection first. I could imagine more than a few people's cars could throw a rod, blow a tire, or otherwise fail.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hide the needle much like how YT did in SnowCrash?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?


How would that be an incentive?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My parents live in a retirement village in Florida.  Their next door neighbors refused to get a vaccine because of Trump/Fox News etc.  So now they're infected and really sick.  Their neighbors across the street also refused to get a vaccine because Tucker said not to and now they're infected too.  All of these people are in their 70s. It's like Jonestown in slow motion.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: It's a shame that "get vaccinated to save yourself and others from getting sick" isn't a good enough reason.


Welcome to FARK the United States.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?


Where's the motivation in that for them?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you have to offer prizes and incentives to convince people to get vaccinated, then you've completely failed as a government to educate your citizens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus doth taketh thy needle and say "Begone thy vile virus.  My father's voice doeth spake "Get thee out!"  Now, there will be a special tithing as one of my jets, the little one, was impounded by the ungodly Democratic FAA and I need that jet to administer God's message to the people oh Haiti.  Especially the little boys.  Oh yeah.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm certain this will end well.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I would love to drive that track!!

You always hear people say "if you want to drive your car fast, go to the track!". It's not safe to speed like a mad man on the highway, but on that track you could really open it up.

/Hope they do a safety inspection first. I could imagine more than a few people's cars could throw a rod, blow a tire, or otherwise fail.


"Drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed"

If you have dreams of trying to top out your speedometer, no such luck.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Nick Nostril: Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?

How would that be an incentive?


I stand corrected !
 
scanman61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?


Your sister?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Offer them sex with someone other than their sister?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I would love to drive that track!!

You always hear people say "if you want to drive your car fast, go to the track!". It's not safe to speed like a mad man on the highway, but on that track you could really open it up.

/Hope they do a safety inspection first. I could imagine more than a few people's cars could throw a rod, blow a tire, or otherwise fail.


Crashes?
So they should make it pay per view?

/would love to max out my car's odometer once.
//that would be a tunnel-vision 180 mph I think
//done 120
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My parents live in a retirement village in Florida.  Their next door neighbors refused to get a vaccine because of Trump/Fox News etc.  So now they're infected and really sick.  Their neighbors across the street also refused to get a vaccine because Tucker said not to and now they're infected too.  All of these people are in their 70s. It's like Jonestown in slow motion.


So, thinning the herd?

/So glad my mom didn't listen to Tucker and got the vaccine as soon as she could.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was a kid you were happy to get a lollipop for this stuff.  I see now how foolish I was.  It could have been so much better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Them Yankee Carpetbaggin' Aggressors don' want you to get the shot!

Say it like Yosemite Sam.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man is that stereotypical. Not wrong though. Hope it works!
 
Bowen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think the federal government should take out billboards in red counties thanking President Trump and Operation Warp Speed for creating so many successful vaccines. Then a ton of 30 second spots on right wing radio shows. That one will have the double effect of hearing Trumps own words declaring the vaccine is great, plus the host will tone it down because it's money in his pocket.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

untoldforce: It's a shame that "get vaccinated to save yourself and others from getting sick" isn't a good enough reason.


It's a shame that in order to take advantage of the offer without having to save themselves and others from getting sick, lots of Alabamans are going to buy fake vaccine cards.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Private_Citizen: I would love to drive that track!!

You always hear people say "if you want to drive your car fast, go to the track!". It's not safe to speed like a mad man on the highway, but on that track you could really open it up.

/Hope they do a safety inspection first. I could imagine more than a few people's cars could throw a rod, blow a tire, or otherwise fail.

"Drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed"

If you have dreams of trying to top out your speedometer, no such luck.


Damn. Oh well, still be cool, but not nearly As cool.

/Makes sense though. A track full of Alabamans with racecar fever, a V8, and bald tires would likely involve more death than an average Civil War battle.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We were allowed to take a '70 Boss 302 Mustang out on the Ford Mustang test track in Dearborn, MI a few years back. (With Fords permission). We weren't allowed to open it up but we may have slightly exceeded the suggested speed. I can say from experience that 85 mph on a high banked turn feels like 35 mph.

/  85 mph may have been exceeded at some point during the drive but it still felt like you never exceeded 60 mph

// you know perfectly well that car was opened up since I knew I'd never get the chance to drive there again anyway

/// 3s and well into the 3 digit mph on the banked turns
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Private_Citizen: I would love to drive that track!!

You always hear people say "if you want to drive your car fast, go to the track!". It's not safe to speed like a mad man on the highway, but on that track you could really open it up.

/Hope they do a safety inspection first. I could imagine more than a few people's cars could throw a rod, blow a tire, or otherwise fail.

Crashes?
So they should make it pay per view?

/would love to max out my car's odometer once.
//that would be a tunnel-vision 180 mph I think
//done 120


I think mine is computer limited to 155mph (250kph). I've had it up to 130, and that was Way more than I should have (open highway, clear with no one around).
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: We were allowed to take a '70 Boss 302 Mustang out on the Ford Mustang test track in Dearborn, MI a few years back. (With Fords permission). We weren't allowed to open it up but we may have slightly exceeded the suggested speed. I can say from experience that 85 mph on a high banked turn feels like 35 mph.

/  85 mph may have been exceeded at some point during the drive but it still felt like you never exceeded 60 mph

// you know perfectly well that car was opened up since I knew I'd never get the chance to drive there again anyway

/// 3s and well into the 3 digit mph on the banked turns


You know they tell everyone that to keep them from driving the cars to the absolute limit and into a fiery crash or breaking something. Everyone knows you can't control that urge to hit the throttle a little on a speed based test track.

Admit it, if they told you it was okay that the car would've done atleast 5 donuts and you'd have hit the red line on the rpm gauge on more than a few areas.

It's the difference between being given "permission" and permission.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm in Alabama (I'm not from here, but it's like a singularity, can't escape) and fully shot up. So are all of my family here, most of my friends, and a majority of my coworkers.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And driving the track would have been great when I was in my early twenties and had a Grand National.

Not as enthused about making a 2016 Corolla go "Whee!"
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: If you have to offer prizes and incentives to convince people to get vaccinated, then you've completely failed as a government to educate your citizens.


It's Alabama. Completely failing as a government to educate their citizens is step one in becoming Alabama.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A better way would be to deny entry into Alabama and Auburn games in the fall.  Threaten those two pillars of the community and they'll snap out of it real fast.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed, including the 33-degree-high banks.

Well, hi way speed is 65 to 70mph. I mean I do that most days, and I might wish to experience
just seeing how fast my Hyundai really goes. And only two laps? Gosh sakes! How am I ever
gonna get my Daytona on?

There will also be a consent waiver required to participate in taking the laps around the track.

Which will be vastly scarier than the Enterprise rental check off.

/you waive the right to sue if your vehicle experiences any major catastrophic failures in which, you veer into the wall and crash burn and die. Sign here, here and here.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: A better way would be to deny entry into Alabama and Auburn games in the fall.  Threaten those two pillars of the community and they'll snap out of it real fast.


The nuclear option is available but hopefully we can get most people stuck before then.
 
