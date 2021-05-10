 Skip to content
 
(Providence Journal)   Let's just state the obvious: faking your own death never works. Especially to avoid the consequences of your own actions   (providencejournal.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have we prosecuted any larger businesses over loan shenanigans yet?
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked for Elvis
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd rather just kill yourself versus go up against federal prosecutors.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iwouldhitit: Worked for Elvis


And JFK was swapped out.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0281686/​
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Dead For Tax Reasons
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Have we prosecuted any larger businesses over loan shenanigans yet?


No, they have connections.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just keep faking my life then.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't his fault they thought he died.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not only Epstein didn't kill himself, he's not even dead?

We are so far through the looking glass we backed up and went through it again.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Lay would disagree, but he's "dead".
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it worked for me!
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is faking my death to avoid having to deal with my inbox still okay?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, we only know about the people who failed to fake their own deaths.

Granted, the people who find themselves in a situation where it makes sense to fake their own death are unlikely to be able to get away with it.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This site has broken me.  I read that as "farking your own death", and I'm just not sure I want to know how that works.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [img.sharetv.com image 400x300]


I didn't get where I am today by turning off the lights when the thread is over!

/Great!
//Su-Per!
///Hippo.gif
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: This site has broken me.  I read that as "farking your own death", and I'm just not sure I want to know how that works.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size

"Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?"

Morrison's someone who could have faked his own death, then ODed a week later while celebrating his successful getaway.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
toonado.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If billions in unemployment was paid to prison scammers for years, these guys must have done a superbly poor job of faking their documents.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sometimes works.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grace_O​a​keshott

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Pu​j​ol_Garc%C3%ADa


Of course, the vast majority of the cases we know where someone faked their death, we only know about it because they were subsequently caught.  We don't know how many were actually successful, where the person went on to live out the rest of their lives without being discovered.

That's got to be some sub-set of this list:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​fugitives_from_justice_who_disappeared​
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

electricjebus: To be fair, we only know about the people who failed to fake their own deaths.

Granted, the people who find themselves in a situation where it makes sense to fake their own death are unlikely to be able to get away with it.


damn straight. it used to be child's play to score fake documents for another name / identity. in today's world you have to be well wealthy or live the street life. business as usual.
 
