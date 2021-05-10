 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Russian chestbeater Putin holds annual WWII anniversary parade in Red Square, warns the West the country's military might is stronger than ever. Bonus: He pulls out Cold War weather machine to 'spike' the skies for sun   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, VLADIMIR Putin, World War II, Moscow, military parade, Similar events, Military, Mil Mi-26  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it look like he's compensating for something? I mean, it looks like he's trying to compensate for something, but I dunno. I mean, what could all that hardware be compensating for?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is just getting sad.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Does it look like he's compensating for something? I mean, it looks like he's trying to compensate for something, but I dunno. I mean, what could all that hardware be compensating for?


His penis is even smaller than the Cheetos. There are Planck length issues involved.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                        Never Forget
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i dreamed that McConnell drop dead challenged Putin drop deadto a gasoline drinking contest.  it only made them stronger.  i woke up crying.
can anyone tell me wtf drones are for?
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin told the last living veterans that they had achieved a victory of "historic importance" in "crushing Nazism".

Meanwhile he's doing a great job emulating them.

I'll never understand the admiration Slavic people have for totalitarian assholes. Thirty years ago they celebrated the end of the Soviet Union and within a decade they were fawning over the same type type of leaders who turned Eastern Europe into a smoldering wasteland.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's been feeling all cocky since they unplugged the Suez canal and somebody screwed up in the aftermath and accidently sent him a whole shipping container of these.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.


Figuring the kind of existential danger the invasion they faced meant...around 20 million killed in their defense and the German extermination plan that involved starving another 30-40 million to enable colonization and enslaving the rest...it's hard to blame them still making a big fuss about it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now that he's shut down the US eastern pipeline, Putin is invincible again.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Now that he's shut down the US eastern pipeline, Putin is invincible again.


Relying on moving domestic oil around by ship is a very pre-1941 arrangement.  The big American pipelines were initially designed to avoid uboat patrols interrupting the domestic supply.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stronger than ever?  Riiiiiiiight.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Does it look like he's compensating for something? I mean, it looks like he's trying to compensate for something, but I dunno. I mean, what could all that hardware be compensating for?


Inadequate polling numbers?
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.


It's something most American's don't, and can't, understand. The US has never experienced anything like what happened to the Soviet Union/Russia.

It'd be like it today someone invaded the east coast up to the Mississippi, and was pushed back into the sea only after half the population of the eastern seaboard was killed and everything made by human hands intentionally destroyed and burned.

Not only was the end of WW2 the end of that nightmare, but also basically the end of a lot of disruption that had been going on for over a century in western Russia at that point, back to Napoleons invasion and the Crimean war and WW1 and the Russian civil war. There was stability after that. Not ideal stability, but stability, and a coherent shared identity forged in that war.

However one feels about Russia, that facet is very real. It's also one nurtured and exploited by the Russian government to the hilt.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
<img>FemaleYouthArmySoldiers.jpg<img>

Weren't they just in Dubai, last seen photographed on a balcony?  From the department of draining America's resources one way or another.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.


Crushing the Nazis after they killed 20 million of your people will do that to you. What other event would be as worthy of a holiday?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: BigNumber12: "But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.

Figuring the kind of existential danger the invasion they faced meant...around 20 million killed in their defense and the German extermination plan that involved starving another 30-40 million to enable colonization and enslaving the rest...it's hard to blame them still making a big fuss about it.


And then they proceeded to intentionally starve a large percentage of their population, because those farmers were getting too big for their britches.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: BigNumber12: "But for 69 per cent of Russians, the May 9 Victory Day events are the most important holiday in the annual calendar"

That's a hell of an insight into the Russian mindset.

It'd be like it today someone invaded the east coast up to the Mississippi, and was pushed back into the sea only after half the population of the eastern seaboard was killed and everything made by human hands intentionally destroyed and burned.


That sound you just heard was every right winger reading this getting an erection.
 
