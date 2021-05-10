 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post)   Sexy guys and girls choose Pfizer
62
62 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choose? There was no choice. My cohort opened, I made the first available appointment, the vaccine happened to be Pfizer.

/sexy dad bod, lovely moobs
//rule 34 worries me
///but also brings hope?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess I got the appropriate one then.

/Moderna
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Moderna, baby...but you know you wanna get with this.

*snaps waistband of banana hammock seductively*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got the Pfizer shot this morning and I've been rock hard ever since. I think there might have been a mix up.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course.

/Pfizer guy
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should we allow people who pick a vaccine by how sexy sounding the name is to get vaccinated?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.


Aren't millennials, like, 40?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.


You already have.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I volunteered to test the Pfizer vaccine last summer. So I was doing it before it was cool 😉
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Months ago in England, they call Pfizer the "Posh jab" vs the "commoner jab" (i.e. J&J)
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See? My mom was right. I am sexy.

...you probably shouldn't read too much into that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bowen: Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.

Aren't millennials, like, 40?


Millenials are perpetually in their early twenties.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Bowen: Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.

Aren't millennials, like, 40?

Millenials are perpetually in their early twenties.


ok boomer
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bowen: Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.

Aren't millennials, like, 40?


Yes, that's why they like troops at the capital.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a Pfizerized man I'd date a Moderna gal but I ain't datin' no AstraZenec*nt.


(sorry, that was really horrible)
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So long as they're getting vaccinated, let them play their vacuous games.  The second this causes people to snub available shots because they're the wrong brand, we start knocking heads.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pfizer is the gold standard.  There is a reason the entire government, with the exception of Faci, received Pfizer.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: As a Pfizerized man I'd date a Moderna gal but I ain't datin' no AstraZenec*nt.
(sorry, that was really horrible)


In floriduh, I don't care as long as she's had her shots.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought Gen Z was the TikTok crowd.  I can't keep up with all this partitioning and divisiveness.  Just tell me who I'm supposed to look down on.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Moderna, Johnson and Sinovac don't impress the millennial TikTok crowd

If I read a dumber sentence this week I'll be shocked...Oops, my mistake. I visited his webpage and found this:
"Daniel Langer is one of the global "Top Five Luxury Key Opinion Leaders to Watch 2021" by Netbase Quid". Hard to imagine anyone less valuable to society than a "Luxury Key Opinion Leader".

acegif.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got Pfizer and I'm glad I did

no choice at the time, but I'm hoping if there's a booster I will get a Pfizer as well

I like German cars
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There was some mistake then, I was given the Pfizer vaccine.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oysterman: I guess I got the appropriate one then.

/Moderna


At least we can feel superior to those Johnson and Johnson loosers.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.


Millennial?? I'm 35 and paying taxes and paying into my 401k.

Do people not get that Millennials aren't college kids anymore?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised by that particular association... who doesn't just associate Pfizer with old balls pharmacy stuff?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.

Millennial?? I'm 35 and paying taxes and paying into my 401k.

Do people not get that Millennials aren't college kids anymore?


Now when you're as old as I am.

/Now, I must return to surveil my lawn for kids. Always keep scanning that horizon...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got the Pfizer shot this morning and I've been rock hard ever since. I think there might have been a mix up.


* Warning: May contain nuts. Processed in a facility that also processes Viagra.
 
semiotix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's definitely better than getting COVID, but I had really bad side effects from Pfizer. I was tired for three days, fever, aches, and it really hurt when my dick got three inches longer.

/what the hell am I supposed to do with a five-inch-long dick?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There must be some reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got Pfizer, but only because it was the 1st one I could get an appointment for in early April.

/But if this makes me sexy, I guess I'm sexy
//*Adjusts thong*
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Moderna, Johnson and Sinovac don't impress the millennial TikTok crowd

If I read a dumber sentence this week I'll be shocked...Oops, my mistake. I visited his webpage and found this:
"Daniel Langer is one of the global "Top Five Luxury Key Opinion Leaders to Watch 2021" by Netbase Quid". Hard to imagine anyone less valuable to society than a "Luxury Key Opinion Leader".

[acegif.com image 390x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, he's no telephone sanitizer, that's for sure.
 
Bowen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Pfizer is the gold standard.  There is a reason the entire government, with the exception of Faci, received Pfizer.


They got their EUA first and were much better able to scale up manufacturing quickly?
 
LindenFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Based on the quality of the article, I'm far from convinced that this is anything more than a joke that was trending for a few days.

I'm not buying in to the generational outrage bait.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

semiotix: It's definitely better than getting COVID, but I had really bad side effects from Pfizer. I was tired for three days, fever, aches, and it really hurt when my dick got three inches longer.

/what the hell am I supposed to do with a five-inch-long dick?


It's been a long time since I spewed coffee. THANKS!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

genner: Oysterman: I guess I got the appropriate one then.

/Moderna

At least we can feel superior to those Johnson and Johnson loosers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zepillin: I got Pfizer and I'm glad I did

no choice at the time, but I'm hoping if there's a booster I will get a Pfizer as well

I like German cars


i have a German car. i called it 'Klaus'. now i call it 'Money Pit'.
 
Gramma
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First time I'm in the cool crowd.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Destructor: Oh no. The "millennial TikTok crowd" isn't impressed with something. Let's all be sure to do what they do.

Millennial?? I'm 35 and paying taxes and paying into my 401k.

Do people not get that Millennials aren't college kids anymore?


media.thetab.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Over various social media platforms, thousands of discussions are heating up about what the "hot person" vaccine is - and so far Pfizer appears to be winning out, with statements like "only hot people get the Pfizer vaccine" and even a clip of a young pharmacy technician telling viewers that one of the side effects of the Pfizer shot is "feeling like a bad biatch".

Jesus f*cking Christ this entire article is a hellish amount of stupidity, but I guess if it gets these young and dumb Gen Zers out to vaccinate, I guess so be it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: So long as they're getting vaccinated, let them play their vacuous games.  The second this causes people to snub available shots because they're the wrong brand, we start knocking heads.


I mean, true, but you're assuming that any of this is true and that people aren't just getting whatever's available, and that TFA isn't an entire article written about a rumor that someone in South China heard about American kids.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: At least we can feel superior to those Johnson and Johnson loosers.


That's the one I'll get if I get one.  Typical, pretty much everything I do is uncool.
 
bdub77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Just tell me who I'm supposed to look down on.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Moderna creates the most antibodies, is just as effective as Pfizer, and the booster is proven to work against new variants.

J+J is the weakest vaccine.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had a bit of a vaccine dust-up among the in-laws over Mother's Day weekend. We're following the guidance that it's OK for vaccinated people to have other vaccinated people inside their homes, so that's what we did. One of my wife's nephews hasn't had the vaccine, even though he's had the opportunity to do so, because reasons. Everyone else was invited. So he didn't come, and his dad (wife's sister's husband) basically boycotted the shindig on his behalf, even though he would have been allowed. And now there's supposedly a bit of a marital tiff over our treatment of their son.

I regret nothing.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are efficacy and delivery differences worth discussing from a long-term policy perspective (short-term everyone should get the first approved vaccine they're able to), but this article is just rage-bait for old people. Some people on Tiktok said a thing =/= the council of youth has decreed that...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I assume that "the Millennial Tiktok Crowd" is one of those oxymorons created by people who don't know what they're talking about, kind of like "Lazy immigrants taking all the jobs," or "weak liberal pansy destructive rioters."
 
paranand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I live in the city where Biontech is located and the vaccine was developed. I used to live a hundred yards away from the Biontech campus. It's like rooting for the home team.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't have a lot of choice but Pfizer.  I don't feel any sexier, but any ladies who'd like to test that theory are free to dive headfirst into my pants to prove me wrong...
 
