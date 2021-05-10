 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Because the deadly COVID-19 outbreak is not enough, India's virus victims also hit with 'black fungus'   (9news.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Lovely. Coming soon to an America near you. Thanks anti-vaxxers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unappealing name but it's actually quite tasty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Unappealing name but it's actually quite tasty.
[Fark user image 225x225] [Fark user image 395x222]


If my hot and sour soup doesn't contain any strips of black fungus I know I am at a shiatty restaurant. Also neon red sweet and sour sauce, big nope.

/ This is a tree mushroom though, not some flesh-eating slime mold.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thought that was a late 60's comic book superhero that didn't really take off. He wasn't a fungi and had low morels.

Sad in any case.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.



bet they didn't see that coming
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Lovely. Coming soon to an America near you. Thanks anti-vaxxers.


The U.S. is lacking a Ganges biohazard supply system.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Lovely. Coming soon to an America near you. Thanks anti-vaxxers.


I think we've arrived to a place where we don't have to worry about that despite the anti-vaxx population.

Though publicizing a few of them needing their eyes cut out would be positive messaging.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Lovely. Coming soon to an America near you. Thanks anti-vaxxers.

The U.S. is lacking a Ganges biohazard supply system.


You've got a big flowing river of human waste, it's just called Fox News.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Lovely. Coming soon to an America near you. Thanks anti-vaxxers.

The U.S. is lacking a Ganges biohazard supply system.


That's true. Only a Gowanus system.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Damn. Having to remove their eyes to fight the infection. Another farker mentioned yesterday a friend of his who did everything right and still lost her eyesight to a corona clot. This to me is terror far more than death. Stay safe, ya'll.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Many sufferers are forced to have their eyes surgically removed as surgeons work to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Jebus farking christ.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yet again, a microgram of prevention is worth a kilo of cure.
 
