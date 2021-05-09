 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Gee, ya think?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA:

"They took a total of thirty-two shots, when the provided circumstances made it unsafe to take a single shot. This is how the wrong person was shot and killed."

So, Louisville, what are you going to do about it?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why did it take this effort to determine what was obvious to everyone within seconds of hearing about the details and timeline?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These terrible cops all think they're Dirty Harry when they're just thugs with badges.  And scaredy-cat thugs at that.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The public is going to turn on them and they are going to wonder why.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing they were let off the hook and will face no consequences for their actiins, then.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"They took a total of thirty-two shots"

Holy shirt balls!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "They took a total of thirty-two shots"

Holy shirt balls!


Cops are the biggest cowards around.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"They took a total of thirty-two shots, when the provided circumstances made it unsafe to take a single shot. This is how the wrong person was shot and killed."

So, Louisville, what are you going to do about it?


Now that this has been investigated fairly the wrist-slappings will immediately commence.  Any minute now.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"They took a total of thirty-two shots, when the provided circumstances made it unsafe to take a single shot. This is how the wrong person was shot and killed."

So, Louisville, what are you going to do about it?


Promotions, probably.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On what green earth could that have been considered justified? Not this one.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's a good time for Biden to announce the formation of the Federal Office of Police Standards...
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
they obtained the warrant by lying.

But of course that just gets ignored as routine
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And charge the Kentucky state AG with obstruction too.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Correct! Don't shoot at police or consort with those that do. VERY simple stuff for most of us.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Sounds like it's a good time for Biden to announce the formation of the Federal Office of Police Standards...


I don't want FOPS, goddammit, I'm a Dapper Dan man!
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kindms: they obtained the warrant by lying.

But of course that just gets ignored as routine


Came here to say this.  They found a black man with a cardboard box on his front stoop and claimed it was "suspicious" and told the judge that this is what drug dealers do.  Judge issues warrant.  Cops knock the door down allegedly without announcing they were police.  Shooting by the home owner who lawfully owned the firearm ensues.  Cops surround the home and attempt to kill everyone inside.
They sound a lot more like the KKK than peace officers protecting the neighborhood.
/But we're winning the war on drugs which is the important thing here.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Correct! Don't shoot at police or consort with those that do. VERY simple stuff for most of us.


Any other dumb words you wish to share with us?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Correct! Don't shoot at police or consort with those that do. VERY simple stuff for most of us.


How did they know they were police?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah....they should really have only shot her boyfriend regardless of the fact that they were in the wrong place....

/ this is cop logic
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Correct! Don't shoot at police or consort with those that do. VERY simple stuff for most of us.


That's perfectly good advice, but there was no way to know that the home invaders were police.

These no-knock raids should be either nonexistent, or reserved for extremely rare cases, with serious consequences for those involved if there are any injuries or deaths.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: On what green earth could that have been considered justified? Not this one.


First of all, she's was Black.....
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Northern: kindms: they obtained the warrant by lying.

But of course that just gets ignored as routine

Came here to say this.  They found a black man with a cardboard box on his front stoop and claimed it was "suspicious" and told the judge that this is what drug dealers do.  Judge issues warrant.  Cops knock the door down allegedly without announcing they were police.  Shooting by the home owner who lawfully owned the firearm ensues.  Cops surround the home and attempt to kill everyone inside.
They sound a lot more like the KKK than peace officers protecting the neighborhood.
/But we're winning the war on drugs which is the important thing here.


its actually worse than that

They had the postal cops watching her. That cop told them NOPE, NO SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES had been delivered etc. Cops decided that was inconvenient.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah....they should really have only shot her boyfriend regardless of the fact that they were in the wrong place....

/ this is cop logic


and had no reason to be there in the first place.
 
