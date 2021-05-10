 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Partying breaks out in Madrid despite the mayor warning people to not be Covidiots   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Spain, Government, State of emergency, Madrid, Indira Gandhi, Europe, Law, end of Spain  
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw where police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.  In Belgium.

I guess the silver lining is that it demonstrates that teh stoopit is not just a 'Murican phenomenon.   So we got that going for us.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish celebration.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 months of lockdown mentioned in TFA. We also started in lockdown in November here in Prague and today is the first day shops are open. Yay! Stuff...

How many states in the US fully shut down anytime after September? I'm talking only grocery stores and pharmacies open
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In two weeks everyone will have COVID and they will all die.  It's gonna happen this time, seriously.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I saw where police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.  In Belgium.

I guess the silver lining is that it demonstrates that teh stoopit is not just a 'Murican phenomenon.   So we got that going for us.


I've been told many many times that it is directly the fault of Trump.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Rent Party: I saw where police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.  In Belgium.

I guess the silver lining is that it demonstrates that teh stoopit is not just a 'Murican phenomenon.   So we got that going for us.

I've been told many many times that it is directly the fault of Trump.


Trump farked the U.S. response pretty badly but he's out of office now.

We should now be focusing on the person who made Covid-19 a worldwide crisis to begin with.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I saw where police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.  In Belgium.

I guess the silver lining is that it demonstrates that teh stoopit is not just a 'Murican phenomenon.   So we got that going for us.


Well, I suppose that'd better than chopping off their hands...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We live in a society"

He said the thing...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: In two weeks everyone will have COVID and they will all die.  It's gonna happen this time, seriously.


The people that have been hiding at home disinfecting their Amazon packages for the last year seem to be wishing for that.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: FLMountainMan: In two weeks everyone will have COVID and they will all die.  It's gonna happen this time, seriously.

The people that have been hiding at home disinfecting their Amazon packages for the last year seem to be wishing for that.


Some people are only a few steps away from forming long lines of flagellants, whipping themselves for the various real or imagined American sins.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The siege of Madrid lasted two and half years.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: RTOGUY: FLMountainMan: In two weeks everyone will have COVID and they will all die.  It's gonna happen this time, seriously.

The people that have been hiding at home disinfecting their Amazon packages for the last year seem to be wishing for that.

Some people are only a few steps away from forming long lines of flagellants, whipping themselves for the various real or imagined American sins.


It's not like Spain even had any issues with COVID in the first place, right?!

Damn fake news.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I saw where police had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.  In Belgium.

I guess the silver lining is that it demonstrates that teh stoopit is not just a 'Murican phenomenon.   So we got that going for us.


People who assume that teh stoopid is just an American problem do little to dispel the stereotype that people in the US know nothing about what happens outside its border.  These kind of Americans often try to let others know that "they get it", but they are showing the opposite.
 
