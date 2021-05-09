 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Wild horses keep getting in the way. The Forest Service has plans for them someday. Wild horses just stay wild, but some they'll try to break   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    Ochoco Wild Horse Management Plan, part of a management plan, wild horse herds, Ochoco National Forest, Big Summit herd  
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Expensive, destructive, invasive pests. Kill them.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anuran: Expensive, destructive, invasive pests. Kill them.


They are so beautiful. If this plan works it should be  a good compromise.
 
lurkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Headline: "Oregon wild horse herd will be cut in half under new Forest Service plan".

Messy.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goodbye Horses - Q Lazzarus
Youtube X_DVS_303kQ
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
goodbye horses. I'm flying over you

/ This lotion is nice.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: Expensive, destructive, invasive pests. Kill them.


But enough about the humans on the planet.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They couldn't drive them away?
 
