 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Headline: Millennials are growing up to be like Boomers. Article: Millennials are growing up, and are nothing like Boomers   (freep.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, Detroit, Generation Y, Edwina King, oldest millennials, Detroit residentChristen Stott, New Leaders Council-Detroit alumna, millennials, true test  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2021 at 2:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK Boomer.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Headline: Millennials are growing up to be like Boomers. Article: Millennials are growing up, and are nothing like Boomers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aren't some millennials alrwady in their late 30's? I'd think it's a tad late for the "growING up" phrase, unless you intended for "growing up" to mean "turning into their parents" or something along those lines.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Aren't some millennials alrwady in their late 30's? I'd think it's a tad late for the "growING up" phrase, unless you intended for "growing up" to mean "turning into their parents" or something along those lines.


39 here. And I'm still telling Boomers to kindly fark off so I can do my job.

/I can't believe how many smoke breaks they got back in the day. How did anything get done?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Smoking GNU: Aren't some millennials alrwady in their late 30's? I'd think it's a tad late for the "growING up" phrase, unless you intended for "growing up" to mean "turning into their parents" or something along those lines.

39 here. And I'm still telling Boomers to kindly fark off so I can do my job.

/I can't believe how many smoke breaks they got back in the day. How did anything get done?


Work smarter, not harder, kid.
 
Grahor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK Millennial?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boomers did not have computers or smart phones.

So we invented them.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last I checked we don't have anywhere near the same proportion of the nation's wealth Boomers did at our ages. So. Yeah, unsurprising for that reason, if nothing else.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Last I checked we don't have anywhere near the same proportion of the nation's wealth Boomers did at our ages. So. Yeah, unsurprising for that reason, if nothing else.


Blame Reagan for that. That's when the rug was pulled out from under the American worker.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.