Several ways to frame this one, all of them absurd: Jeff Bezos to spend twice as much building a "superyacht" as he did buying The Washington Post. He'll spend 8x median annual salary per meter of boat. Half a billion dollars; 0.26% of his net worth
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It'll look like shiat too, as if the architect hated the sea and everything in it and wanted revenge.

Also at that point it's a "hyper yacht". If you're cruising a small sailboat, living aboard, and see one of those monstrosities laying to anchor, the price of dinner ashore just went up.

It's fun to drink with the crew when they get ashore. They're the ones drinking to try to forget.

That rich boy's penis compensation would've been taxes paid in the good old days. Of Eisenhower. To pay for schools, roads, hospitals, etc.

/St Maarten along the waterfront/Simpson bay Xmas week.
//St Barth if you have deeper pockets and a strong stomach, and plenty of chain
///Give these hyper-tubs room, they swing a big circle.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All that money spent on the yacht will trickle down, you just don't understand economics.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Actually it kills independent ma and pa marinas and boatyards, as these sell out and become places scrambling to accommodate high end luxury boats and install long docks and contractor-only services.

Boats used to be a middle class thing for pleasure, and a working class small business opportunity. This Bezos abomination exemplifies the death of well built affordable boats as well as the death of the middle class and small business.

/Stop trickling on me and pay your farking taxes already.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So he's reached the inevitable "Super Yacht" phase of being obscenely wealthy.
This means something..
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You might want to have your sarcasm detector looked at.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You might want to have your sarcasm detector looked at.


It got soaked when they launched their runabout and waked us on their way to the dock.

I'm getting by with my handheld sarcasm detector but the range sucks and it needs recharging
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bezos's superyacht, which likely will cost upwards of $500 million to build and have its own support yacht with a helipad, is the latest accessory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tender
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I recently spent 0.26% of my net worth on a yacht.

It's a real beaut.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eat the rich
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yes. He's always held a certain place in my heart, too.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is probably his escape pod from climate change events. He'd be able to live aboard that and get away from whatever current hell is going on. Climate change hell is for the little guys.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My name is Elmer J. Fudd, billionaire.  I own a mansion and a yacht.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used 0.26% of my net worth to buy the Blu-Ray of The Perfect Storm.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instead of designing a ultra-yacht from scratch wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a f*cking cruise ship and renovate it into your own billionaire f*ck palace?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Instead of designing a ultra-yacht from scratch wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a f*cking cruise ship and renovate it into your own billionaire f*ck palace?


Probably but that's not really the main consideration.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: This is probably his escape pod from climate change events. He'd be able to live aboard that and get away from whatever current hell is going on. Climate change hell is for the little guys.


Nobody remind him that rising sea levels will flood most current port cities.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If he's spending this money he not only has an onboard desalination plant, he probably has a f*cking replicator.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or it's kinda like the movie Moon crossed with Water World crossed with the Donner Party.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Random question.  A lot of superyachts spend much of their time on charter, which is basically bespoke cruise.  What's the fine line between "personal cruise ship" and "superyacht"?

/Bezos has zero taste, the boat is going to be absolutely trumpian.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: Instead of designing a ultra-yacht from scratch wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a f*cking cruise ship and renovate it into your own billionaire f*ck palace?


After all those poor people have been on it? Gross.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: /Bezos has zero taste, the boat is going to be absolutely trumpian.


That's the thing the Orange guy never quite understood. Scale. Orders of magnitude.

The orange guy was so farking poor that he actually thought dissing WaPo would materially affect Bezos' net worth.

Compared to the cost of Bezos bout WaPo for spare change ($250M in 2013) and gave it editorial independence because supporting a free press was a fun side project / hobby compared to the billions that it took to build Blue Origin's prototypes and the tens of billions it'll still require for Blue Origin to bootstrap an orbital/interplanetary/asteroid-belt economy.

The Orange guy was so poor that he actually thought that Bezos would actually worry about a loss of an investment that cost him a paltry $250M in 2013. Bezos worrying about $250M is like me worrying about spending $10/month to shiatpost on Fark.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boaty McEatTheRich
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd - Money (Official Music Video)
Youtube -0kcet4aPpQ
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I grew up on boats, freshwater in the midwest, most of my best childhood memories were getting dragged behind ski boats on whatever aparatus till we got whipped off.
I don't understand boats of this magnitude at all.
I guess I actually had nothing to say.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


I suddenly have a huge and throbbing interest in piracy.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Not until they dump the sewage into the sea.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
His employees have to piss in bottles to meet their quotas and he hires 'customer service' reps to be snarky to politicians about it
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See, the ultra-rich can go one of two ways.

They can become mega-philanthropists like Buffett and Gates, start endowments in a dozen countries, fund museums and hospitals and music centers and, you know, generally give back to society at large. Even the robber barons of the Gilded Age funded colleges and libraries.

Or they can just make a big pile of money and light it on fire.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby, your life would be far better if you didnt waste so much of it comparing your bank account to everyone elses
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suppose you might be able to rent it out as a way to recoup some of the cost of running it, but something that big just isn't what I'd be looking for in a boat.

What do you really want to be out on the water for? Partying? Okay, maybe a superyacht is the right thing. But if you want to enjoy being out on the water, something much smaller would be better. It's like buying a tricked out Winnebago instead of buying a Lotus. Sure, it's bigger and has a lot more features than the roadster, but you aren't really buying it because you like driving.

But I don't know. Maybe he doesn't really like the water and just wants a workplace out on the ocean. It seems like a waste, but I'm not the one going through a midlife crisis.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That would be considered... in that crowd... slumming it. The poors have been on that boat. So tacky... :P lol
 
padraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this sites come with anti-missile systems ?

Just curious.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: See, the ultra-rich can go one of two ways.

They can become mega-philanthropists like Buffett and Gates, start endowments in a dozen countries, fund museums and hospitals and music centers and, you know, generally give back to society at large. Even the robber barons of the Gilded Age funded colleges and libraries.

Or they can just make a big pile of money and light it on fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Are they going to name the 'support yacht' Yachty McYachtface?

/Please please please
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Billionaires are an ongoing human rights violation. They are hoarding a finite resource and it's well past time to do something about it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A sail-powered super-yacht? That's something a bit different. Who does Bezos think he is, Horatio Nelson?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

His little boat's wake will take care of that long before rising sea levels will.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cut him some slack.  He must work very hard.  I mean, imagine how much a ditch digger gets paid and how hard they work.  Jeff Bezos gets paid so much more than a ditch digger, he must be working harder than anyone has ever worked in the history of humans.
 
Sebas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Elon is going to have so much fun on twitter once it leaks that Bezos has to subscribe to Starlink to get decent internet out there on the ocean.
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
U-571 DO YOUR JOB SAILOR, trigger sent to his death
Youtube xPDDwjYXbc4


// implicit type cast
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Billionaires are an ongoing human rights violation. They are hoarding a finite resource and it's well past time to do something about it.


I'm thinking of putting a pirate crew together....
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I had that kind of money I would retire to somewhere a bit on the remote side, but up a ton of land, build a modest cabin (with all sorts of modern amenities, of course), and build 5 or 6 disc golf courses and a few 3D archery courses and only go to town for supplies when absolutely necessary.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin is the richest man on Earth, not Bezos or Musk.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: If I had that kind of money I would retire to somewhere a bit on the remote side, but up a ton of land, build a modest cabin (with all sorts of modern amenities, of course), and build 5 or 6 disc golf courses and a few 3D archery courses and only go to town for supplies when absolutely necessary.


Nice private beach on an island for me. Maybe buy a resort on the other side of the island to bring in tourists, set up a turnstile in the bedroom.
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The article didn't mention the 10 man submarine that runs interference for the battle group, nor did it mention the anti-ship/anti-sub capabilities of the helicopter. Some things must remain secret.
 
