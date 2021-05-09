 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Remember that US pipeline that was shut down? Yeah, state of emergency's been declared; computer systems were encrypted and held for ransom   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and stop calling it "smart technology" you aren't fooling anyone. You bought millions in tech, thinking you would save thousands on payroll, and are now liable in the 10 digit range.  Avarice is not a cunning plan.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All because some dumbass clicked on the "Enlarge your penis today" email
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: All because some dumbass clicked on the "Enlarge your penis today" email


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How long does it take to reload a server image?  The gas must flow.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: He said oil futures traders were now "scrambling" to meet demand

Bullshiat. Futures are not inventory. There is no demand for speculatively gambling the future other than what you are conjuring out of thin air.  Not everything needs to be monetized.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Not everything needs to be monetized.


Counterpoint:

Locking in prices today on volatile commodities is a great way to hedge your business.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe not everything needs to be on the internet?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't this just Die Hard 4?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E


Glad I get 30 mpg
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E

Glad I get 30 mpg


Chick magnet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is because Hank tried to download porn on the break room fridge, isn't it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've got a solution.
Convoy 1978 movie Theme Song
Youtube EnJEeHND_lQ
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A smart person with few morals could make a killing in the ransomware business.

A smart person with no morals could make a killing making killings in the ransomware business.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, my DIY solar-electric bike is looking pretty sexayyy right about now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E

Glad I get 30 mpg

Chick magnet.

[Fark user image image 437x282]


Fridge magnet
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E

Glad I get 30 mpg

Chick magnet.

[Fark user image image 437x282]


Is it turned off or something?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couldn't they find the perpetrators by writing a GUI interface in Visual Basic and get an IP out of it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose it could be worse if a fleet of self driving tanker trucks filled with gasoline started crashing into critical infrastructure due to some hack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been 20 years since we got a major wake up call on acts of terrorism to include this stuff. And we did nothing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I suppose it could be worse if a fleet of self driving tanker trucks filled with gasoline started crashing into critical infrastructure due to some hack.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's been 20 years since we got a major wake up call on acts of terrorism to include this stuff. And we did nothing.


Hey now.

I became an alcoholic.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's been 20 years since we got a major wake up call on acts of terrorism to include this stuff. And we did nothing.


Now that's not true. I've gotten SUPER-FLATULENT since 9/11.

Especially tonight. Phewww.

//I think it was the Vegan BBQ I attended for work on Friday night.
//Off to get the Gas-X
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E

Glad I get 30 mpg

Chick magnet.

[Fark user image image 437x282]


Mine is better looking and will do 40 mpg on accident, 55 if I try.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, and stop calling it "smart technology" you aren't fooling anyone. You bought millions in tech, thinking you would save thousands on payroll, and are now liable in the 10 digit range.  Avarice is not a cunning plan.


Why do you hate being disruptive, breaking things and being fast?

/Oh, that's right, because only utter cocks have so little disregard for their fellow people.
//I'm not even sure I've got the mantra of bellends right in this comment.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord help us all.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crazy this happened right before the summer driving season, what a coincidence
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should have used blockchain.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: edmo: It's been 20 years since we got a major wake up call on acts of terrorism to include this stuff. And we did nothing.

Hey now.

I became an alcoholic.


I'm Spartacus!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ransomware is despicable, but have you heard about Dogecoin?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shinji3i: puffy999: edmo: It's been 20 years since we got a major wake up call on acts of terrorism to include this stuff. And we did nothing.

Hey now.

I became an alcoholic.

I'm Spartacus!


I'm Spartacus! - Whose Line
Youtube e2sq409UGtY
 
RedComrade
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't allow access to critical systems to the internet? I mean nuclear reactors have this figured out. Nothing goes in or comes out of the reactor control rooms that doesn't happen on site. All internet connected devices are kept physically outside the reactor.

But we might have to pay someone to push a button ever now and then so we won't do that.
This nation's hubris is going to be our downfall and we will deserve it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the plus side, at least we can start taking cybersecurity ser...


//that's as far as I made it....
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AsparagusFTW: cretinbob: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 779x190]

Fun. Glad I drive a shoebox.

~$20 to fill from E

Glad I get 30 mpg

Chick magnet.

[Fark user image 437x282]

Counter point
2004 Chrysler Crossfire and I average 27Mpg, granted that's running Premium.
FYI $5K car with 27K on it when I bought it, has over190K miles now.
Do your own math, its been a bargain over the last 6 years.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some CEO somewhere said "we don't need security, nothing every happens"

Password was Guest?!3
 
