We have reached peak Florida
    More: Florida, Ronnie Van Zant, Southern rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, parking lot of a Days Inn hotel, William James Walker, theft of a trailer, Free Bird, stolen items  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Him as a young kid?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress​.​com image 500x328]


Some people got all the luck
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, Florida

/youre the Florida
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Silly subby, you can never hit peak Fl...

Oh. Oh my. That's a lot.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What?!? Skyn the man alive!!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Billy's gone with our stuff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's gotta be a whole ten dollars worth of loot!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress​.​com image 500x328]


Jesus tap dancing Christ I hope she had A LOT of friends around her...

Because some men are pigs and far more are cowards and way too many women who do that are assaulted in some way at concerts. (note: one is way too many, but sadly many concertgoers at some point determined nipples = free-for-all)

/I hope that has radically changed in the last decade
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought peak Flo Rida was 2008 when "Low" was last #1.
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He has a tattoo of "praying hands" on his forearm and a spider inked on his shoulder.

Yup, that dude's done time.

For a 38 year old, he looks like his life just stopped progressing at 19.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: kdawg7736: [2loud2oldmusicdotcom.files.wordpress.​com image 500x328]

Jesus tap dancing Christ I hope she had A LOT of friends around her...

Because some men are pigs and far more are cowards and way too many women who do that are assaulted in some way at concerts. (note: one is way too many, but sadly many concertgoers at some point determined nipples = free-for-all)

/I hope that has radically changed in the last decade


That's an ICP concert. Everyone around her is a friend.
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is no peak Florida.

There is only nadir Florida.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Imma need at least some of following for Peak Florida :

-- Bath Salts
-- Alligator
-- Trump
-- Butt Injections
-- Giant Radar Penis
-- Attacking a Hurricane with a Firearm
-- Nudity
-- Goat Blood Sacrifice
-- Fireworks
-- Vaping Semen
-- Misuse of 911
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom-Servo: That's an ICP concert. Everyone around her is a friend.


Unlike Shaggy

He scared of the Cotton Pie

I ate so much Cotton Candy

I got pink eye
 
