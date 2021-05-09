 Skip to content
(Eater)   Since we've never actually been to the moon, how do we know it's *not* made of green cheese and the earth's atmosphere is altering the light wavelengths, making it appear yellow or white?   (eater.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article must be from 1968, or thereabout.

*Checks date* .... Oh, 2015.

Yes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never have so few fought so hard to make so many so stupid.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Photographic evidence
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for fark's sake
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 474x355]

Photographic evidence


Arg! Beat me to it!

/Well played
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the fark do you guys get high before you log in
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this an article?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if it were, it would have cracked and dried up and shrunk and been covered by space mold. Duh.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moon is made of whipped cream.  And has a rocket in it's eye.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be great if the moon were made of cheese but that much cheese, 240,000 miles away, would be of dubious utility.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: what the fark do you guys get high before you log in


yes!
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold hearted orb that rules the night
Removes the colors from our sight
Red is grey and yellow white
But we decide which is right
And which is an illusion
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of moot since it was blown out of orbit on Sept 13th, 1999

Did you forget?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smallcaps.usView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes. 2015. Before the dark times
 
Princess Bushmeat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want this to brie true.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the last time, "green cheese" refers to the age, not the color. The phrase "green cheese" means a young, white cheese.

The colors you are seeing are not altered. The moon really is made of a type of brie.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was just Noel Fielding with shaving cream on his face. Live and learn I guess.

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grauenwolf: The moon really is made of a type of brie.


I KNEW IT
 
The Bookworm Returns [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moon Is Made of Cheese (But I Can't Taste It)
Youtube 41F1a_gKQXA
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Never have so few fought so hard to make so many so stupid.


Yeah, what the hell is going on with the STEM tab today?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least we can agree it's flat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/of course not
//cats would have pushed everything off by now.
///three for cats 🐈⬛
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [img.nbc.com image 640x360]


I really can't believe that this wasn't the first thing posted.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [img.nbc.com image 640x360]


I came here for Harry Caray, and I leave satisfied.

But before I leave.....

I dressed up as Harry Caray during Halloween 2016.  While at a boat party, I met "Harambe"....and I still have no idea who was in that costume...CSB.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a preposterous idea. Where would anyone get that much rennet?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But at least we can agree it's flat.

[i.pinimg.com image 700x499]

/of course not
//cats would have pushed everything off by now.
///three for cats 🐈⬛


you wish flat earth was only that stupid
every person arguing flat earth is also arguing geocentrism.  theyre just assuming it without even making anything up for it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes stupid people come up with the right answer for the wrong reason. We faked the moon landing as cover for setting up the Mars colony. It was fairly clear things weren't going well so we set up a refuge for the best and brightest on Mars. Worked better than we hoped, half the population would doubt there was a place called Mars if our man Tucker told them it was a liberal hoax.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always amazes me how a person can use so many words to say nothing.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Why is this an article?


Yeah, no shiat... I figured out when I was a kid that this was just bullshiat. I understood metaphors and shiat, so it didn't seem real when I first heard it. Didn't even need an article like this...
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the moon is cheese, who made it and put it in orbit?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Kind of moot since it was blown out of orbit on Sept 13th, 1999

Did you forget?

[media.tenor.com image 220x166]


Never did discuss what happened to Earth after the Moon was ripped out of orbit like that.

It would have been...bad.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: If the moon is cheese, who made it and put it in orbit?


Mice.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But at least we can agree it's flat.

[i.pinimg.com image 700x499]

/of course not
//cats would have pushed everything off by now.
///three for cats 🐈⬛


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The moon is bright over Lebanon tonight! The Lebanese moon looks down, shim sham shacam, cattle explode, cow shrapnel drips off tree into mother's tear for little boy who goes on into battle and comes back dead, or worse, a *man*."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The moon is not made of cheese, but I have observed that the Earth is comprised of nuts.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image image 425x284]


Oh I miss that show. Still holds up years later, relatively sophisticated comedy for a children's cartoon. At least it holds up far better than that live action show Fox cancelled almost immediately.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x284]


Cobra Commander did it first

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Harry Freakstorm: Kind of moot since it was blown out of orbit on Sept 13th, 1999

Did you forget?

[media.tenor.com image 220x166]

Never did discuss what happened to Earth after the Moon was ripped out of orbit like that.

It would have been...bad.


The thing that confused me was if the vast disposal sites on the far side of the Moon blew up, why didn't it drive the moon into the earth?
 
Vern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GTJ3LIA5​LmA]


I miss Mr. Show as well. One of the most genius sketch comedy shows in history, up there with Monty Python and Kids in the Hall. Yeah they had some misses, but so did all of them.

"We're Earthlings, we should blow up Earth things!"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Confabulat: "The moon is bright over Lebanon tonight! The Lebanese moon looks down, shim sham shacam, cattle explode, cow shrapnel drips off tree into mother's tear for little boy who goes on into battle and comes back dead, or worse, a *man*."


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: But at least we can agree it's flat.

[i.pinimg.com image 700x499]

/of course not
//cats would have pushed everything off by now.
///three for cats 🐈⬛


Fark user imageView Full Size


It would explain a lot, though:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vern: I always thought it was just Noel Fielding with shaving cream on his face. Live and learn I guess.

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dingleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby must also be a member of the flat earth society
 
