(Wikipedia)   You sheeple with your flat earth, no trees, and cheese moon are all blind to the real truth of the world: the time cube. If you can't trust the wisest man of earth, who can you trust?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://timecube.2enp.com/ Here you can taste the wonderfulness of itself. I ate some but it made me a little sick.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not doubt the TIME CUBE.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is another...
static.abplive.comView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cube? what a wuss. I live in a Time Great, Stellated Dodecahedron!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stan unusual: There is another...
[static.abplive.com image 720x540]


He is wise like an Indian streaming service?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Different minded thinking is how we move forward.
Group think is not.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Different minded thinking is how we move forward.
Group think is not.


Communicating our ideas is how we move forward.  If your idea is unintelligible, you won't be advancing much of anything except confusion.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Different minded thinking is how we move forward.
Group think is not.


I concur.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That site has changed so much over the years.  It was always batshiat insane, but now it seems that dude needs professional help desperately.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sometime not communicating can communicate more.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Flat

Fark user imageView Full Size


Circle
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
all-one-typography.comView Full Size
 
