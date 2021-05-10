 Skip to content
 
(WRCB)   "Hixson business owner flies large kite in Red Bank". That's right today May 9th 2021 a guy who owns a business in the town of Hixson actually flew a bigger than normal kite. News you can use   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for that guy. Owns a kite store, got on the news for flying a bus-sized kite.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's Go Fly A Kite - Mary Poppins (David Tomlinson)
Youtube BA-g8YYPKVo
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I agree with the newscaster; a gust of wind might get someone airborne...giving "go fly a kite" a whole new meaning.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great. Now those 10th Planet dumbasses are going to claim their kite is bigger.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uhh, you buried the lede that it was iconic animation artist Chuck Jones who died in 2002 who flew the kite, subby
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Waiting for follow up when some drunk or high person shoots the kite down.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Uhh, you buried the lede that it was iconic animation artist Chuck Jones who died in 2002 who flew the kite, subby


But if a tree eats it, it's Charles Schulz.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I ASSURE you he is open
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a Chuck Jones kite might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
