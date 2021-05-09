 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Go home French language, you're drunk   (youtube.com) divider line
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If God Spoke French
Youtube SGmk6Jz7Cz8
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been studying French for a year. Daily duo lingo, Started reading le tour du monde en quatre vingts jours. (My first red flag was when I learned that "80" is said "four twenties". Like saying "four score and seven years ago", but that's actually what they say in normal speech. Big goddamn problem right there. It does get worse though).

I speak Spanish well enough to get a tow truck to take our island beater to Pep boys on mother's day in Puerto Rico and negotiate the repair when everyone was pretty focused on getting home to the mother's day party (big deal here, for real), and nobody was interested in speaking slowly so the norteamericano could keep up with it. Achievement unlocked. (They were still excruciatingly polite, which almost always is the case when you try it all in Spanish here)

French? Ok, I'm critical of English. It's a horrid language. I always thought Spanish and Italian were so much prettier and better built. And German with all those cases and articles- Truly an engineer's language. German has grammar to spare.

Ah, but now that I can at least read French? French is where all of English's problems originate. The wonky orthography, bizarre silent letters, mashed up tenses and bizarre irregular verbs.

French.

Also, when we give it our best French pronunciation, even with friends, they still look at us like we're speaking moon gibberish. That is never the case here with Spanish. They will try to figure you out even as your horrid pronunciation and grammar atrocities make their ears hemorrhage

YMMV.

But the French cheese kicks ass. Inexpensive too, once you've changed out to euros. Baguettes rule. They make some good music and movies. Their wine is okay. I mean not as good as Cali vino, but it's drinkable.  They're really into sailing but their boats are... meh. Fun islands though. Would be better if they spoke Spanish or some other sensible language.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember staying in Paris and the hotel clerk told me I could go to the "Carrefour" store around the corner to buy something, and it sounded like she said "aaaooufoooh" as if the consonants didn't exist.  Maybe a linguist can explain it better but it seems like there's no emphasis or segmentation in their sentences.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: I remember staying in Paris and the hotel clerk told me I could go to the "Carrefour" store around the corner to buy something, and it sounded like she said "aaaooufoooh" as if the consonants didn't exist.  Maybe a linguist can explain it better but it seems like there's no emphasis or segmentation in their sentences.


Not a linguist, but a common problem with language acquisition is learning the spaces between words when they're all jammed together. AI voice recognition used to struggle with this. Still does, probably.

French is particularly bad.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk French?

Orson Welles Drunk Outtakes for Paul Masson Wine Commercial
Youtube Nvxwf1jxdaM
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Their wine is okay. I mean not as good as Cali vino, but it's drinkable.


Bien sûr, vous réalisez que cela signifie la guerre.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a whole sentence composed of various tenses and parts-of-speech of the word fark. I think the fark-filter'd asplode on it.
 
