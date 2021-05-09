 Skip to content
 
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Blown up again in Margaritaville...looking for my health insurance card. Some people claim that there's a woman to blame, but I know, it's the gas pump's fault   (ajc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, 16-year-old girl, Georgia, 13-year-old boy, 39-year-old woman, Grady Memorial Hospital, Cox Enterprises, Margaret Mitchell, Anne Cox Chambers  
545 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so scaryI hope they all make it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Zoolander gas fight !!!!
Youtube ZnZ2XdqGZWU
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision

Looks like the Decision was made for them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The explosion happened as the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision,

I can't really decide if that's a good name for a port or not. I'm also half-erect just thinking about it
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision

Looks like the Decision was made for them.


I think I'll use Regular, no Hi-Test, no Regular  . . .  is there a mid-grade?
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: The explosion happened as the boat was refueling at the gas docks at the Port of Indecision,

I can't really decide if that's a good name for a port or not. I'm also half-erect just thinking about it


Calling it a port is way too kind.

It's just a lake marina for drunk rich Atlantans.
 
