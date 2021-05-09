 Skip to content
The Sun pays tribute to a reporter on his passing, omitting one slightly important detail
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Clarence Brown
3 hours ago  
From his wikipedia entry: "He drowned his wife, Harue, in the bath before unsuccessfully attempting to kill himself through methods including hanging, putting his head in a gas oven, jumping out of a window (only to have his fall broken by plastic dustbins), and finally driving his car head-on into a bridge[...H]e was taken back on by The Sun on condition that he be confined to the office."

Because there was no tub there?
 
wejash
3 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: From his wikipedia entry: "He drowned his wife, Harue, in the bath before unsuccessfully attempting to kill himself through methods including hanging, putting his head in a gas oven, jumping out of a window (only to have his fall broken by plastic dustbins), and finally driving his car head-on into a bridge[...H]e was taken back on by The Sun on condition that he be confined to the office."

Because there was no tub there?


I mean...being confined to the offices of The Sun may SEEM like prison to some people but I'm not sure that it is so defined under the British criminal code.
 
OtherLittleGuy
2 hours ago  
Sounds like OJ's obit is set.
 
grokca
2 hours ago  
So we're defining murderers by their murders now?
 
wejash
1 hour ago  

grokca: So we're defining murderers by their murders now?


Their obits do usually mention it certainly.  Although the skin color defines how prominent that fact is, typically.
 
desertgeek
34 minutes ago  
And there's another reason to say don't read the Sun.
 
HighlanderRPI
33 minutes ago  

grokca: So we're defining murderers by their murders now?


Well, it's not like he farked a goat.....
 
weddingsinger
31 minutes ago  
How the fark was he not in prison?
 
Salmon
25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: How the fark was he not in prison?


he's died.
 
nytmare
25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: How the fark was he not in prison?


He spent a small amount of time in a mental hospital. Apparently no prison.
 
stuffy
25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: How the fark was he not in prison?


Legal loop hole?
 
Nintenfreak
24 minutes ago  
Uh, he was convicted of MANSLAUGHTER despite DEFINITELY INTENDING to kill his wife.  They couldn't prove it even though he DEFINITELY DID IT.
 
hissatsu
24 minutes ago  
At least he had a nice smile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
23 minutes ago  
My guess was "he's not dead". Ya got me, Subby.
 
splelps
18 minutes ago  
he failed his part of a suicide pact with his wife. I could think of worse things
 
northguineahills
17 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: From his wikipedia entry: "He drowned his wife, Harue, in the bath before unsuccessfully attempting to kill himself through methods including hanging, putting his head in a gas oven, jumping out of a window (only to have his fall broken by plastic dustbins), and finally driving his car head-on into a bridge[...H]e was taken back on by The Sun on condition that he be confined to the office."

Because there was no tub there?


That's one impressive fail there!
 
kbronsito
17 minutes ago  
Say what you will about The Sun, but they apparently offer staff a lot of job security. Although not sure how much security one can have working down the hall from a murderer. At least, people there know about him. It's the murderers one doesn't know about at the office that should be most worrisome.
 
LordJiro
16 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Uh, he was convicted of MANSLAUGHTER despite DEFINITELY INTENDING to kill his wife.  They couldn't prove it even though he DEFINITELY DID IT.


It was 'diminished responsibility'. ie that he was batshiat crazy at the time of the murder, therefore he couldn't be held fully responsible for it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
15 minutes ago  
SeinfeldThatsAShame.gif
 
Social Justice Warlock
15 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: From his wikipedia entry: "He drowned his wife, Harue, in the bath before unsuccessfully attempting to kill himself through methods including hanging, putting his head in a gas oven, jumping out of a window (only to have his fall broken by plastic dustbins), and finally driving his car head-on into a bridge[...H]e was taken back on by The Sun on condition that he be confined to the office."

Because there was no tub there?


The Sun was there!
 
FriarReb98
12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: My guess was "he's not dead". Ya got me, Subby.


Allow me to be a provincial pits and say "ditto."
 
UncleDirtNap
7 minutes ago  
Well everyone deserves a mulligan.
 
mrmopar5287
6 minutes ago  
Meh. Didn't John McCain's funeral that lasted a week and a half entirely leave out his first wife?
 
Naido
6 minutes ago  

grokca: So we're defining murderers by their murders now?


Later on, he blew a goat.  So you know how *that* goes.
 
Naido
6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: grokca: So we're defining murderers by their murders now?

Well, it's not like he farked a goat.....


*shakes tiny hoof*
 
moothemagiccow
5 minutes ago  
oh just because a guy is a murderer, oh he's the worst person ever
fark this bullshiat
you can't be defined by the worst thing you've ever done
we can't just throw everybody behind bars forever and forget about them

//i've met multiple people who have killed other people and everyone's like "oh look at him we gave him a medal for doing so many murders"
 
DuneClimber
4 minutes ago  
Look, we've all committed a few murders. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
 
JustSayYo
1 minute ago  

grokca: So we're defining murderers by their murders now?


But ya screw one goat...
 
