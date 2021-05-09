 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Birthday party shooting in Colorado trailer park leaves 7 dead, lots of uneaten cake   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
96
    More: Sad, Police, Constable, Family, chief of police, types of unspeakable acts, Crime, Detective, Colorado Springs Police Department  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)



96 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Birthday parties have sure changed since we were kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.


Yep. That's just West Kansas.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.


No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.


is it west Kansas or east Utah?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was a gun one of the gifts? Maybe he was trying it on?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?


Normal Colorado is not infested with evangelical nut jobs. The Springs is the home the lunatic fringe sometimes called focus on the family. See republican ken buck as an example of Springs mentality.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

little big man: Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.


Bullet-shaped.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Image taken from lot security cam right before the shooting started:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Image taken from lot security cam right before the shooting started:

[Fark user image 850x595]


The gunfights on TPB were hilarious. We killed ourselves laughing whenever Ricky pulled out his gun. For some reason, I believe their depiction of trailer park violence was probably closer to reality than serious movies: dumb people making dumb decisions with dangerous toys.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That beats any Chuck E. Cheese birthday party.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how are the mashed potatos?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: But how are the mashed potatos?


In Colorado Spings? Red for some reason. And bitter.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: But how are the mashed potatos?


dick flavored?
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: AbuHashish: But how are the mashed potatos?

dick flavored?


Mushroom dick? Yep.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either there was a lot of shooting, or this was plain old execution. Seven people dead.
Even in a gunfight you expect people to run away.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.


I came here to say this, and I live here.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a heckuva solution to having to give out party bags at the end of the shindig.

/or thank you cards
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: little big man: Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.

I came here to say this, and I live here.


Huh!
Imagine that! I live here too!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise!
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Either there was a lot of shooting, or this was plain old execution. Seven people dead.
Even in a gunfight you expect people to run away.


There aren't a lot of exits in a mobile home. Which is where this shooting occurred.
 
Naido
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were children attending the party who were not wounded in the shooting.

I, too, believe that birthday celebrations are really for the children.  Normally I just excuse myself, so this was a novel approach.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the white Christian Republican male gun-fetishist OK?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: EnzoTheCoder: Image taken from lot security cam right before the shooting started:

[Fark user image 850x595]

The gunfights on TPB were hilarious. We killed ourselves laughing whenever Ricky pulled out his gun. For some reason, I believe their depiction of trailer park violence was probably closer to reality than serious movies: dumb people making dumb decisions with dangerous toys.


Yeah, this one seems to be classic angry ex.

Because some men put on a huge display of This Is Why She Dumped Him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?


Dude, you live there.  It's a weird, libertarian, right-wing, militaristic, ugly sprawl which doesn't zone for recreational marijuana dispensaries.  Even the view of the mountains is jacked up by the quarry.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.


Exactly. Colorado Springs has the weirdest vibes you will feel this side of Florida. Tis a place full of creepy people with a beautiful view.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reset the glock.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?

Normal Colorado is not infested with evangelical nut jobs. The Springs is the home the lunatic fringe sometimes called focus on the family. See republican ken buck as an example of Springs mentality.


In my experience, anything not on the front range is extremely conservative. Have you been east of I-25? Or to towns like Creede or even Cripple Creek? Spent any time in Weld County? All those places are 99% Trumpers.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: But how are the mashed potatos?


You should be warned that I already put my dick in them.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: little big man: Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.

Bullet-shaped.


That would be sad but fitting.

/Resident
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?


A fairly liberal and sane state full non-evangelical Qcumber supremacist trumpanzees
-
/the Springs hosts virtually the entire population of pray away the gay camps, evangelical hate groups, etc
//also Stop the Steal rallies
///Focus on the Family is based out of there.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Colorado's worst mass shooting in almost two whole months!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Colorado, you're going to get your own tag if you keep this up.


Arizona first
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when we will ban those deadly trailer parks?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?

A fairly liberal and sane state full non-evangelical Qcumber supremacist trumpanzees
-
/the Springs hosts virtually the entire population of pray away the gay camps, evangelical hate groups, etc
//also Stop the Steal rallies
///Focus on the Family is based out of there.


You forgot the Air Force Academy.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking like a domestic violence situation murder-suicide.  Ex's need to skip to the end if they don't want to deal with a breakup.  Don't take others with you in your rage and bitterness as chances are, they were to blame for the ending of the relationship.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Boebert's district, but might as well be.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bright side... 
Each one of these makes the repeal of 2A more and more inevitable.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?

Normal Colorado is not infested with evangelical nut jobs. The Springs is the home the lunatic fringe sometimes called focus on the family. See republican ken buck as an example of Springs mentality.


Ken Buck doesn't even represent the Springs.

The springs becomes more purple every year. There are still crazy pockets up north but the rest of the place is normalizing because of growth and normal people being priced out of Denver and settling here.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flint Largechest: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Exactly. Colorado Springs has the weirdest vibes you will feel this side of Florida. Tis a place full of creepy people with a beautiful view.


Thankfully I live in the Old Colorado City part of Colorado Springs. This neighborhood is full of Black Lives Matter lawn signs, Tibetan prayer flags, art, old growth trees, and hippies like me. All of my neighbors that I've met so far are super chill, super liberal Democrats with adorable babies and/or dogs.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Bob Falfa: yanceylebeef: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Yep. That's just West Kansas.

No, there are actual mountains in Colorado Springs. Maybe you've heard of the Rocky Mountains? Pike's Peak.

Also, what do you consider "normal Colorado", eurotrader?

Normal Colorado is not infested with evangelical nut jobs. The Springs is the home the lunatic fringe sometimes called focus on the family. See republican ken buck as an example of Springs mentality.


Hate to break it to ya but the infestation has already spread throughout the state - count the orange stickers sometime as you're cruising I-25 to/from Denver:

dailycamera.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Looking like a domestic violence situation murder-suicide.


Doesn't count as a mass-shooting then.

Hell, the fact that it wasn't done with an assault weapon disqualifies it from that classification.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Blah blah blah.

As always, you need new material.

Also, it's good to know that Colorado's roody poo laws involving certain magazines prevented this.  Oh wait...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Look at the bright side... 
Each one of these makes the repeal of 2A more and more inevitable.


How about no?  Does no work for you?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: Flint Largechest: eurotrader: It happened in the Springs so doesn't count as normal Colorado.

Exactly. Colorado Springs has the weirdest vibes you will feel this side of Florida. Tis a place full of creepy people with a beautiful view.

Thankfully I live in the Old Colorado City part of Colorado Springs. This neighborhood is full of Black Lives Matter lawn signs, Tibetan prayer flags, art, old growth trees, and hippies like me. All of my neighbors that I've met so far are super chill, super liberal Democrats with adorable babies and/or dogs.


Holy shiat. We're neighbors?
Between OCC and Manitou.
 
