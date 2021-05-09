 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Castle Dracula offers tourists a couple of jabs   (bbc.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The vaccine contains nanoparticles of purified Stake protein.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: The vaccine contains nanoparticles of purified Stake protein.


But no Potassium Benzoate, right?

/can I go now?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will they be involved?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they want to sock your blood?
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I'm not fallin for that again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needle
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



There castle
filmfreakreviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clicky boom boom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love that. It's nice to see humor used to get the message out there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Will they be involved?

[i.pinimg.com image 284x367]


I still remember fapping to that scene when I was 15 or 16.

And yet...I never became a goth or worked at Hot Topic.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For an extra fee, Simon Belmont will throw the vaccine syringe at you like a dagger.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The vaccine contains nanoparticles of purified Stake protein.


Great, now my dog wants vaccine.
 
Naido
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
During every weekend in May, anyone can turn up without an appointment to get a jab, and they also get free entry to the castle's exhibit of 52 medieval torture instruments.

I had the vaccine and didn't get to look at a single goddam torture instrument!  We've got to do better, America.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I fully realize that Vlad Tepes never lived there, but a visit is on my bucket list...hopefully during Halloween.

Side note:

While living in Belgrade, my parents made a quick trip to Romania....and they said that the scarecrows weren't men made out of straw...they were dead crows that were strung up on posts....as a warning to other crows.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought he was into a different kind of jab.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't fall for it, they're sneaky.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
