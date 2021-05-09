 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Live Better Electrically
59
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.


You don't know what you're missing. Induction is the best stove.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have gas
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Psssht, baking was best with my Moulinex (not MY Mouli in the pic):
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cali? You can use a reflector oven.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree it is good to transition away from natural gas/fossil fuels... electric ranges just plain suck. Electric<Induction<Gas
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooking with electric sucks.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.


I think you'll survive the two hours once a year that that happens.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During bad weather or hurricane aftermath, I can still use my gas stove.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

I think you'll survive the two hours once a year that that happens.


Try two-three WEEKS.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

I think you'll survive the two hours once a year that that happens.


Lol, apparently you missed that TFA was talking about California, home to rolling blackouts...
 
Microsoft_Bob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: During bad weather or hurricane aftermath, I can still use my gas stove.


We tend to not have many hurricanes in California. Cooking in a power outage? That's what grills are for
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

I think you'll survive the two hours once a year that that happens.


Offer not valid in Texass, California, or British Columbia, where multi-day, and even multi-week, outages are common.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Induction cooktops are as good as gas for cooking.

They are not the old coil electric burners that you are thinking of.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.


When we moved from Queens NY were we had gas, upstate were we had electric, my husband almost burned the house down several times.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooking with plasma!
Youtube co129CNvZ1s


I use plasma.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=co129​C​NvZ1s
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: While I agree it is good to transition away from natural gas/fossil fuels... electric ranges just plain suck. Electric<Induction<Gas


They're getting better, but still not as good. I have no idea about how efficient they are mow, but the old ones sucked for efficient use of electricity.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.


Possibly the worst reason for a design. You don't design around an event that happens for a few hours every few years. You want to protect yourself from that then get a generator.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blackout shmackout
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Faaaark no. House appraisal puts the 3 season room at $50k by itself. I JUST finished cooking brats and burgers in here about 15 minutes ago.:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Induction cooktops are as good as gas for cooking.

They are not the old coil electric burners that you are thinking of.


I guess all of your pans have flat bottoms. Try using a rounded bottom wok on an induction stove.
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
science20.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cali? You can use a reflector oven.


So, you're going to use a giant solar farm and a reflector farm to make stir fry and Mongolian beef? That's a huge restaurant.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TFA says new construction in California will be required to have electrical circuits for possible future electrical appliances. Slight cost increase in exchange for future flexibility sounds okay by me.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a reason most restaurants and chefs have gas...if even induction was better, that would be the standard.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: jaytkay: Induction cooktops are as good as gas for cooking.

They are not the old coil electric burners that you are thinking of.

I guess all of your pans have flat bottoms. Try using a rounded bottom wok on an induction stove.


I googled first world problems and ended up here 🤷
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

Possibly the worst reason for a design. You don't design around an event that happens for a few hours every few years. You want to protect yourself from that then get a generator.


Several times a year and it seems like it's getting worse, not better. I'm considering putting in a generator and I have a dozen UPSes around the house for all the blinks because they tend to fry electronics.
I've lost two microwaves and a TV in the last few years. Also the timer on the stove no longer works.
I'd love to live in your world.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This makes no sense to me. Natural gas is a byproduct of petroleum extraction. They can't sell it fast enough, so they burn it off at the source. As long as you're burning it anyway, why not use the heat to cook a delicious omelette?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Electricity generated from natural gas is cleaner/cheaper than stove top natural gas cooking how?

This has to be a linear programming model.  Show me.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if I grill plant based meats on the charcoal Weber, we're cool right?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: So if I grill plant based meats on the charcoal Weber, we're cool right?


No.
 
kab
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.


This.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.


We'll just hook up the gasoline generators we use to air condition our tents at the beach.
 
kab
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This makes no sense to me. Natural gas is a byproduct of petroleum extraction. They can't sell it fast enough, so they burn it off at the source. As long as you're burning it anyway, why not use the heat to cook a delicious omelette?


So they can sell you new shiat you don't actually need perhaps?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: jaytkay: Induction cooktops are as good as gas for cooking.

They are not the old coil electric burners that you are thinking of.

I guess all of your pans have flat bottoms. Try using a rounded bottom wok on an induction stove.

One of the most tiresome things about Fark is the boors who think finding a single rare counter-example overturns a statement.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just don't confuse a 220v outlet for a 110v.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

Possibly the worst reason for a design. You don't design around an event that happens for a few hours every few years. You want to protect yourself from that then get a generator.


A blackout of a few hours is an inconvenience.   A blackout of several days is a real problem.  In any case, the bigger problem is your refrigerator.  Having to eat cold cereal for dinner is not as big a problem is having the milk for the cereal go bad.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Microsoft_Bob: Herr Flick's Revenge: During bad weather or hurricane aftermath, I can still use my gas stove.

We tend to not have many hurricanes in California. Cooking in a power outage? That's what grills are for


Why?
I have a gas stove, oven and whole house generator.
I have no need of a grill that burns charcoal and puts out greenhouse gasses at a higher rate.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It not just cooking. Hope you don't like hot showers.

If you want an electric tankless hot water heater, the useable ones need about 120 amps to run. My entire house has a 150 amp service line. At 10,000+ Watts, hope you don't have teenagers as it's $1 to $2 an hour for their showers.

Tanked ones need less peak power, but they use a lot of extra energy heating water when you don't need it.

Electric heat pumps are nice unit you need emergency power. Then hold onto your butt.

I have a gas tankless hot water heater and a 92% efficient gas furnace. They work well and I can afford to run them.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.

You don't know what you're missing. Induction is the best stove.


Really?  Being relatively new to real, honest home cooking myself, all I hear online is from people who switched from old-school electric or gas going "why don't my pans get hot" or "why does everything burn at every temperature", "how does this work", etc., as if there's some oddball trick to using one.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: AbuHashish: So if I grill plant based meats on the charcoal Weber, we're cool right?

No.


kab: offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.

This.


Too bad
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I have no need of a grill that burns charcoal and puts out greenhouse gasses at a higher rate.


FYI wood-based fuels, and biofuels, are carbon-neutral. Wood is mostly carbon that has been extracted from the atmosphere. Burning it just releases the same carbon back into the air.
 
JZDave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: During bad weather or hurricane aftermath, I can still use my gas stove.


My gas water heater also works when the electricity is out.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: EvilEgg: offacue: Electric oven fine.  I prefer a gas cooktop.

You don't know what you're missing. Induction is the best stove.

Really?  Being relatively new to real, honest home cooking myself, all I hear online is from people who switched from old-school electric or gas going "why don't my pans get hot" or "why does everything burn at every temperature", "how does this work", etc., as if there's some oddball trick to using one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I've had crappy coil, gas, and now have Induction. Induction beats gas 99% of the time for my use.

Where it doesn't, I have outdoor stuff
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It not just cooking. Hope you don't like hot showers.

If you want an electric tankless hot water heater, the useable ones need about 120 amps to run. My entire house has a 150 amp service line. At 10,000+ Watts, hope you don't have teenagers as it's $1 to $2 an hour for their showers.

Tanked ones need less peak power, but they use a lot of extra energy heating water when you don't need it.

Electric heat pumps are nice unit you need emergency power. Then hold onto your butt.

I have a gas tankless hot water heater and a 92% efficient gas furnace. They work well and I can afford to run them.


To be fair, there's nothing wrong with a conventional electric water heater with a tank... provided the tank is big enough for your family, insulated properly, and close enough to your shower that you don't have to wait 10 minutes and run 25 gallons of water before it warms up.  They often have a lot of issues but those are almost always due to age and installation issues that could, in theory, be fixed or avoided.

I had a tankless gas water heater in an apartment once.  Felt luxurious, I will admit.  It's not worth the climate change if it comes down to it, though.

Also, I've read that tankless, electric water heaters are the standard, or at least very common, in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia.  Do they just run more amps there, or are they different in some other way?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: stuhayes2010: Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.

I think you'll survive the two hours once a year that that happens.

Lol, apparently you missed that TFA was talking about California, home to rolling blackouts...


And planned "Public Safety Planned Shutoffs" when the grid is threatened by high winds and fire risk is high, which is every year, and much of the year.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where do you think electricity comes from?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: That's all fine until you have a power outage and no way to cook or heat your home.


THIS. Too much this. Alllll this. Wtf?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: TheGreatGazoo: It not just cooking. Hope you don't like hot showers.

If you want an electric tankless hot water heater, the useable ones need about 120 amps to run. My entire house has a 150 amp service line. At 10,000+ Watts, hope you don't have teenagers as it's $1 to $2 an hour for their showers.

Tanked ones need less peak power, but they use a lot of extra energy heating water when you don't need it.

Electric heat pumps are nice unit you need emergency power. Then hold onto your butt.

I have a gas tankless hot water heater and a 92% efficient gas furnace. They work well and I can afford to run them.

To be fair, there's nothing wrong with a conventional electric water heater with a tank... provided the tank is big enough for your family, insulated properly, and close enough to your shower that you don't have to wait 10 minutes and run 25 gallons of water before it warms up.  They often have a lot of issues but those are almost always due to age and installation issues that could, in theory, be fixed or avoided.

I had a tankless gas water heater in an apartment once.  Felt luxurious, I will admit.  It's not worth the climate change if it comes down to it, though.

Also, I've read that tankless, electric water heaters are the standard, or at least very common, in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia.  Do they just run more amps there, or are they different in some other way?


Probably lower water flow rates.  One that operates a sink uses less power than one that can handle 3 people taking a shower at the same time and lower temperatures so it is more of a luke warm shower.

The problem of course is that it adds a huge draw to the California grid, which is at the breaking point now, particularly in areas where they have to turn off entire counties due to high fire conditions where the high power lines tend to spark and cause fires.

I live near Atlanta.  In 2000 we had an ice storm where it got down to 10 and I didn't have power. I couldn't get out of the neighborhood due to downed trees. My gas cooktop and wood fireplace saved me. Even last year I was out for several days when Zeta hit.
 
