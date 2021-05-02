 Skip to content
 
(Some Eukariote)   There's no such thing as trees. Prove me wrong   (eukaryotewritesblog.com)
    More: Interesting, Plant morphology, Perennial plant, Tree, Plant, evolutionary tree of plants, Plants, Evolution, woody plants  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't write that
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh for fark's sake, is this some sort of pedantic cladistic argument?  Look, we've been over this.  The internet is for pornography, kitten and puppy pics/videos, Star Trek vs Star Wars debates and griping about video games.  Save the cladistics for parties, which you'll never be invited to.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, smoke this homie...
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear sir,

Your application for payout has been denied on the basis that no believes that your roof was caved in by a large bush.

Sincerely,

Your Insurance Company
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is more to biology than phylogeny.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same deal with fish. There are things we call 'fish' that are more closely related to us than to other 'fish'.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone get an Ouija board! Neal Peart must be informed about this without delay!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: It's the same deal with fish. There are things we call 'fish' that are more closely related to us than to other 'fish'.


Reptiles aren't a thing either, unless you also include birds.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QI | No Such Thing As A Fish
Youtube uhwcEvMJz1Y
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uhwcEvMJ​z1Y]


Henry Limpet unavailable for comment.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The author doesn't look anything like my dildo.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HOOOM!

See the majestic oak.  The brave maple.  The enduring hemlock.

Whack! [kicks tree]

"Thus I Refute Berkeley TFA"
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If you've seen one redwood tree, you've seen 'em all." - Ronald Reagan
 
Gruen P. Autowind [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, there is such a thing as a tree. A tree is a plant with a particular growth habit that gives it a treelike shape. It's that simple.

The belief that trees should be related to each other somehow, just because they have a similar growth pattern, is the part that makes no sense.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is this sophis tree?
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what you get for voting Biden. Q was right: May 3rd 2021 the trees disappeared and no one noticed.
 
phishrace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the author's family tree might look like:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: LordJiro: It's the same deal with fish. There are things we call 'fish' that are more closely related to us than to other 'fish'.

Reptiles aren't a thing either, unless you also include birds.


Hate to break this to you, but birds aren't real either.

https://birdsarentreal.com/pages/the-​h​istory
 
listernine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JOHN DENVER HAS RETURNED FROM THE GRAVE FOR VENGENCE!
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We are simply the most advanced way trees have invented of evenly spreading organic material for themselves to feed on.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Nope no trees here.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Flat earthers think there are no trees on earth too.  But their reasoning is what we have are just shrubs, because the Devils Tower in Wyoming is actually a tree stump.

Seriously.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the evolutionary tree of plants, trees are regularly interspersed with things that are absolutely, 100% not trees.

You can't argue tree is a meaningless term and then say trees include things that aren't trees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kudayta: Oh for fark's sake, is this some sort of pedantic cladistic argument?  Look, we've been over this.  The internet is for pornography, kitten and puppy pics/videos, Star Trek vs Star Wars debates and griping about video games.  Save the cladistics for parties, which you'll never be invited to.


Star Trek vs Star Wars debates are a thing of the past ever since JJ Abrams ruined both equally.
 
