2021's best generator options to take to the beach for running the blender, charging devices, and powering the portable AC unit
Get the cheapest Harbor Freight two-cycle generator and immediately replace the crappy starter pull handle. They can be a biatch to start when cold but they run like a top once you get 'em going.

/turn the gas on, dummy
 
When I go to a beach, im going there to get away from this type of stuff. Get wet, lay around and watch the scenery.
 
fragMasterFlash: Get the cheapest Harbor Freight two-cycle generator and immediately replace the crappy starter pull handle. They can be a biatch to start when cold but they run like a top once you get 'em going.

/turn the gas on, dummy

/turn the gas on, dummy


I thought about getting that one but the power it generates is apparently not the cleanest. Not a good idea for any electronic type stuff.
 
How quick can you use the buy it now button????
https://www.ebay.com/itm/251486132190​
 
themindiswatching: fragMasterFlash: Get the cheapest Harbor Freight two-cycle generator and immediately replace the crappy starter pull handle. They can be a biatch to start when cold but they run like a top once you get 'em going.

/turn the gas on, dummy

I thought about getting that one but the power it generates is apparently not the cleanest. Not a good idea for any electronic type stuff.


Sometimes during blackouts I'll hook up a small flat panel TV and a Gamecube to mine for a couple hours to pass the time. Its never caused a problem for that, charging cell phones/gadgets and running several 60 Watt equivalent LED lightbulbs at the same time. Since power outages here seldom last more than half a day I can't really justify buying anything more pricey, although I am a bit jelly of the folks that have the ones that run off of propane as that seems much more convenient.
 
Something poetic about people bringing the thing destroying the oceans directly to the ocean.
 
Ya know. Battery jump starters these days come with 120V and USB receptacles...

And are noiseless.
 
If you're bringing a generator to the beach, you suck as a human being.
 
Let me calculate the odds of me smashing your head in with your own generator if you turn on one those next to me on the beach...
 
Decadence and entitlement go hand in hand.
 
fragMasterFlash: Get the cheapest Harbor Freight two-cycle generator and immediately replace the crappy starter pull handle. They can be a biatch to start when cold but they run like a top once you get 'em going.

/turn the gas on, dummy

/turn the gas on, dummy


Ehh, their peak vs what they provide is misreprsented, they are loud as shiat, and they don't give 2 farks about efficiency.

Harbor freight absolutely has its place, but if you are buying a generator, spend a couple hundred bucks more for something a bit better that won't piss the shiat out of your neighbors if you have to run it for an extended period. Aside from not pissing them off you will have something that requires less tinkering when what is in your freezer is on the line.

Also if you do plan on using it for backfeeding or the like, for the love of god get someone qualified to set it up for you. Googling it doesn't qualify you.

Also the smart money is on gas powered blenders. I love my tailgator, makes a mean margarita, and gets like 50 to the gallon.
 
Harbor Freight has really stepped up their competition with their Predator brand inverter generators that compete with Honda output at about half the price:

https://www.harborfreight.com/generat​o​rs-engines/generators/portable-generat​ors/2000-watt-super-quiet-inverter-gen​erator-62523.html
 
WTFDYW: When I go to a beach, im going there to get away from this type of stuff. Get wet, lay around and watch the scenery.


I won't fish a lake if there is someone trolling with a gas engine. I came out to the lake to hear water and birds and shiat, not the put-put-put-put of a shiatty boat engine that pumps its exhaust into the water.
 
Wouldn't it be much simpler to use your car to generate electricity?  As a bonus you have a stereo and AC if you overheat.  Well, not my car as both the AC and radio are broken.
 
These work fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
If someone had a gas generator at the beach I'd be pretty aggressive about throwing the generator into the water on them, but a silent one?  I mean, I'm not taking my phone to the beach but not a bad option for keeping food cold.  Maybe an air pump to pump up inflatables?  And electric fryer?  (My dad taught physics.  When I was a kid he made a solar hot dog cooker.)  

Actually going to read this article.  I'm a musician and a quiet power option would be nice for busking.  Might busk on a boardwalk but wouldn't do it right on the beach.
 
mrmopar5287: Harbor Freight has really stepped up their competition with their Predator brand inverter generators that compete with Honda output at about half the price:

https://www.harborfreight.com/generato​rs-engines/generators/portable-generat​ors/2000-watt-super-quiet-inverter-gen​erator-62523.html


Its still harbor freight, and i'm not one to shiat on them, and i wouldn't be caught dead in a honda, but they own that space in the market if you want a top notch inverter and are willing to pay.

When you buy HF based on their numbers, you need to consider they made that number in the most ideal circumstances, with the most babied of examples, and probably killed a few people along the way.

I have one of their higher end air impact wrenches. I have theirs because i need it MAYBE once a year, and even then its usually "I could bust out the breaker bar, maybe a pipe, and do this by hand but i'm tired"

It either delivers nothing close to what it claims, or i am hercules because i have broke stuff loose by hand it couldn't.

/yes my air supply is quality
 
Will it fit into my van down by the river?
 
fragMasterFlash: I am a bit jelly of the folks that have the ones that run off of propane as that seems much more convenient


Getting a propane or natural gas carburetor for a generator is an amazing upgrade. You get to plug it right into a huge, almost inexhaustible fuel source (natural gas keeps flowing and propane you usually have a huge 400-500 gallon tank as the minimum size) AND you get the benefit of almost no contamination of the oil. The oil doesn't sludge up as when using gasoline.
 
Trik: Decadence and entitlement go hand in hand.


If I squeeze into the middle, do you suppose they'll hold *my* hands?

/worth a shot
 
Moniker o' Shame: Wouldn't it be much simpler to use your car to generate electricity?


Oh, absolutely. My parents have a DC-to-AC inverter that clamps right to the battery of one of their cars in the driveway and an extension cord to bring power into the house through a front window right near the driveway. Their gas furnace is plugged right into a 120v outlet in the closet so they can plug the furnace right into the extension cord and at a minimum they have the house heated during a winter power outage. Start the car, plug in the furnace, and the house is heated.
 
mrmopar5287: fragMasterFlash: I am a bit jelly of the folks that have the ones that run off of propane as that seems much more convenient

Getting a propane or natural gas carburetor for a generator is an amazing upgrade. You get to plug it right into a huge, almost inexhaustible fuel source (natural gas keeps flowing and propane you usually have a huge 400-500 gallon tank as the minimum size) AND you get the benefit of almost no contamination of the oil. The oil doesn't sludge up as when using gasoline.


propane increases the acidity of oil and you should still change the oil frequently.  When burning LPG or NG in an ICE it is a good idea to use engine oils that have a high TBN.
 
gunsmack: If you're bringing a generator to the beach, you suck as a human being.


or a campsite.
 
mrmopar5287: fragMasterFlash: I am a bit jelly of the folks that have the ones that run off of propane as that seems much more convenient

Getting a propane or natural gas carburetor for a generator is an amazing upgrade. You get to plug it right into a huge, almost inexhaustible fuel source (natural gas keeps flowing and propane you usually have a huge 400-500 gallon tank as the minimum size) AND you get the benefit of almost no contamination of the oil. The oil doesn't sludge up as when using gasoline.


You go through all that trouble just get a whole home.

We priced out doing a auto tranfer, subpanel and adjusting the wiring and what have you to get a smaller one, or getting one that could do line supply and an auto transfer.

It was like an extra 500 bucks for us to just run the whole house, and not retro stuff, vs do the whole existing panel on an auto transfer.

Ultimately we ended up putting in a new sub panel when we had some work done earlier this year for other stuff, just for management, and i had then set up an external backfeed port on the deck, so if i ever get around to it, i can pull wires for plan B/C, but its been 2 years, and the real generator has powered us for all of about 20 minutes in that time.
 
Is "partying on the beach" a euphemism for scheduled blackouts due to improper management of the power grid? Or is it when you're being evacuated from your residence because a wildfire is rolling in, and you might not have anywhere to go (except the beach, like in Austria last year)?

Seriously, though, if you want to be able charge your electronics while out-and-about, you may want to think of getting a portable solar charger; there are some really nice ones out there. Not sure about lugging a generator around with me when I go to the beach, though.
 
Let's be clear: If you fire up a generator at the beach, your body is going to wash up a day or two later.
 
Generator is just gonna get stolen the minute you take your eyes off it. Leave it in your truck bed, I dare you
 
th.bing.comView Full Size

Over kill is under rated.
 
Anyone that brings a generator to the beach needs to have their skull bashed in with a large rock.
 
CSB time... Last time we did this, we had the beach to ourselves. It was to be a multi-keg party. We set up the generator behind a dune to power the amps for the band. A good time was had by all except for one guy who stormed off screaming that we all sucked as human beings.
 
Does anyone else get irrationally angry when they call an oversized battery a "generator" like that article?
Otherwise, those big battery banks are a great idea for a lot of times when you don't need a generator but want some music and a fan.
 
stamped human bacon: CSB time... Last time we did this, we had the beach to ourselves. It was to be a multi-keg party. We set up the generator behind a dune to power the amps for the band. A good time was had by all except for one guy who stormed off screaming that we all sucked as human beings.


WHAT ABOUT THE TURTLES MAN
 
4th Horseman: (except the beach, like in Austria last year)?


may want to check a map....
 
Only the best generator to take to the beach until they develop one that doubles as an anal dildo to match where most people would think that generator should be placed...
 
stuffy: [th.bing.com image 475x355]
Over kill is under rated.


I can drive a tractor trailer so I take this guy with me.

toromontpowersystems.comView Full Size
 
Those small Hondas are pretty quiet and will power a set of turntables and some self powered monitors and subs just fine.
 
At what point did parents stop yelling 'Whadya' trying to do, air condition the %#¥@&-ing outdoors?'

Apparently the current answer is 'Why yes Papa.  Since your generation caused Global Warming, our generation is trying to cause Global Cooling.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
