(CTV News)   Famed architect Helmut Jahn killed in bike accident. Should have worn his helmet   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Chicago, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, architect Helmut Jahn, Illinois state government building, J. Edgar Hoover, O'Hare International Airport, file photo, Helmut Jahn  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scrubs 'Hairmet'
Youtube R0rGoWtF-hs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have obeyed the traffic laws.

Bon bon bon. 🎶
Ba-du autobaun 🎶
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thats Brutal

But enough about the FBI building,
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's rare when you get a clean shot at an irony tag, but sad is probably more appropriate.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Jahn, 81, was struck Saturday afternoon while riding north on a village street in Campton Hills, about 55 miles (90 kilometres) west of Chicago..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would ride a bike, it's good exercise, better for the planet, all that shiat, but  I'd rather stay alive
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I would ride a bike, it's good exercise, better for the planet, all that shiat, but  I'd rather stay alive


Go off road.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles


I'm sure this guy was amazing for architecture, but as a guy who bikes as much as I can, I recognize that I'm smaller than cars and have to pay more attention to avoid being squished even if and when I have the law on my side.
 
Tylak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whatshisname: moothemagiccow: I would ride a bike, it's good exercise, better for the planet, all that shiat, but  I'd rather stay alive

Go off road.


To Amsterdam!

/rip, sounds awful.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking cars.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection"

Damn; looks like inherent bicyclist douchebaggery overrode his innate German inclination to follow road signs. Then some cars overrode his innate Germanness... Let that be a lesson to you:

Spandex - Not even once.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also designed the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. That is currently for sale by the State of Illinois because it is incredibly inefficient and has a very high maintenance cost.  His post-modern "masterpiece" will be razed if people decide to move back to Chicago.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles


I'm sure this guy was amazing for architecture, but as a guy who bikes as much as I can, I recognize that I'm smaller than cars and have to pay more attention to avoid being squished even if and when I have the law on my side.


I'm suspecting being 81 had something to do with it; diminished reflexes, strength, senses, or several other things could lead to accidentally going through the sign, and from the description of what happened, a helemet wouldn't have helped. That said, a younger person might've survived where he didn't. Im an avid bicyclist myself, but should I live to that age you won't see me doing it in traffic.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: asymptonic: Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles


I'm sure this guy was amazing for architecture, but as a guy who bikes as much as I can, I recognize that I'm smaller than cars and have to pay more attention to avoid being squished even if and when I have the law on my side.

I'm suspecting being 81 had something to do with it; diminished reflexes, strength, senses, or several other things could lead to accidentally going through the sign, and from the description of what happened, a helemet wouldn't have helped. That said, a younger person might've survived where he didn't. Im an avid bicyclist myself, but should I live to that age you won't see me doing it in traffic.


So you're saying that it was the comorbidities that really killed him.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: UndeadPoetsSociety: asymptonic: Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles


I'm sure this guy was amazing for architecture, but as a guy who bikes as much as I can, I recognize that I'm smaller than cars and have to pay more attention to avoid being squished even if and when I have the law on my side.

I'm suspecting being 81 had something to do with it; diminished reflexes, strength, senses, or several other things could lead to accidentally going through the sign, and from the description of what happened, a helemet wouldn't have helped. That said, a younger person might've survived where he didn't. Im an avid bicyclist myself, but should I live to that age you won't see me doing it in traffic.

So you're saying that it was the comorbidities that really killed him.


Well, no. Having to share infrastructure with motor vehicles is what killed him, but his comorbidities were probably contributing factors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is definitely sad, but I have very little sympathy for him:

"Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles


I'm sure this guy was amazing for architecture, but as a guy who bikes as much as I can, I recognize that I'm smaller than cars and have to pay more attention to avoid being squished even if and when I have the law on my side.


So he had the law on his side?  Trying to parse your comment.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: This is definitely sad, but I have very little sympathy for him:

"Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection"


As a biker, I will be the first to admit that I will do a 'rolling stop' through a 4-way stop if there's no one coming from other directions. Thing is, he was struck by two different cars at the same time. So it had to be a 2-way stop that he blew through, and in order to be hit from both directions at the same time he must not have even been looking for cross traffic. Given how rural it is out there, it was probably 40 or 50 MPH each direction.

I want to be all 'ha ha what a dumbass' but the guy was 81 - probably had no business still riding on a bike.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Also designed the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. That is currently for sale by the State of Illinois because it is incredibly inefficient and has a very high maintenance cost.  His post-modern "masterpiece" will be razed if people decide to move back to Chicago.


For the "cost savings" of using single pane curved glass instead of the spec'd double pane glass, they've paid multiple times over in heating/AC costs.  Architects deserve shiat when they specify unobtainium in their designs, but Jahn's other stuff is generally fine - not the architect's fault when the builders decide to cheap out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He should have stopped over at Helmut Kohls and picked one up!
 
