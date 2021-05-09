 Skip to content
♫ Just goin' for a bike ride in the coulees, me and my friend and NOPE NOPE NOPE ♫
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! Snake dude isn't wearing socks... also shorts.

Glad nobody was hurt, sounds like they got the bikes back but still... I feel like someone was off camera holding the snake wrangler's beer.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... NOPE
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who got bit right in the fleshy part of the hand between his thumb and index finger.  He had to ride his bike several miles for assistance.  Doctors had to fly in multiple doses of anti-venom.  I suspect that he thought he could grab it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The female news reader is a good looking woman.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Riding your bike into a rattlesnake den is some Final Destination level shiat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sithon: The female news reader is a good looking woman.


why didn't they say so?!?

/off to watch the video
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I knew a guy who got bit right in the fleshy part of the hand between his thumb and index finger.  He had to ride his bike several miles for assistance.  Doctors had to fly in multiple doses of anti-venom.  I suspect that he thought he could grab it.


I heard of a guy who died when a rattler bit his toe, right through his shoe. A year later, his brother put on the shoe, not realizing that a poisoned piece of fang remained in the leather. He pricked his toe, got the venom in his system, and had to be hospitalized. Farking rattlers don't give up. They rarely surrender unless you're really harming them.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sithon: The female news reader is a good looking woman.


She's no April O'Neil.  Besides, she...
Fark user imageView Full Size

SNAKE!!! SNAKE!!! KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!
NUKE IT FROM ORBIT!!! SNAKE!!! SNAKE!!!

/why did they start with a pic of a yawning snake?
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheHighlandHowler: the fleshy part of the hand between his thumb and index finger


Frenulum.

You have several.

One more if you're male.
 
