(WHDH Boston)   News crew doing story on stolen dog sees thief and interviews him. Guy has worst alibi ever, is arrested, dog recovered   (whdh.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the 1800s they'd shoot you for stealing a horse. Maybe we should bring that back for pet thieves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: In the 1800s they'd shoot you for stealing a horse. Maybe we should bring that back for pet thieves.


Second.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Burial - Stolen Dog (music video)
Youtube 4Bvm0em_3jc
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the guy just stood around and waited for the cops to show?
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I watched an ad for Hood Milk, whatever that is.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: I watched an ad for Hood Milk, whatever that is.


Sounds like you need some milk.

Oh he needs some Milk ( original Video)
Youtube jdDuOzKC6NU

NSFW.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: I watched an ad for Hood Milk, whatever that is.


Well, when two people love each other and one part of the couple gets excited...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: So the guy just stood around and waited for the cops to show?


He probably figured he was already in deep shiat and trying to run would make him look even more guilty.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait a minute... Are the perp and the victim the same guy?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: So the guy just stood around and waited for the cops to show?


It's Cambridge. He's not going to shoot the news crew and drive off.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GOTCHA!!!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Salmon: I watched an ad for Hood Milk, whatever that is.

Sounds like you need some milk.

[YouTube video: Oh he needs some Milk ( original Video)]
NSFW.


What the heck is mojo?

/never understood people who'd steal someone else's dog
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "He was just barking in the car and I walked past the car and I thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking," Gariepy said.

That's not what an alibi is.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Christ... Just yesterday I had to confront a douchebag that was spotted literally egging his dog on to "go get it!" to attack one of my cats. And when this was brought before him he basically acted like a farking moron claiming "my dog is under control" (and even one kindergarten-level attempt to claim I should "get some exercise") despite said dog barking and growling like mad and pulling at his leash.

People who would do ill by an animal need to be shot out of a cannon.

/into a farking space worm's asshole...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

