(The Week)   The Queen is selling drugs to support her expensive habit
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
therumhowlerblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

She beefs. Rumor has it that when she has her bathtub gin, she heels it down the drain to save time.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Better than selling art to support her extensive gin collection.

/just finished a gin and tonic
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always had the sense that she's a gin drinker. (She's been unsteady on her feet, always too smiley than situations call for and seemingly confused for as long as I can remember.) Wouldn't have guessed she makes her own gin.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like a good G&T so I wish I could buy a bottle of this, but I'm just a filthy colonist.

Oh well, at least there's still Aviation Gin.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought subby was suggesting the queen was of the house of Sackler.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.
 
VodakMoment
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jimjays: I always had the sense that she's a gin drinker. (She's been unsteady on her feet, always too smiley than situations call for and seemingly confused for as long as I can remember.) Wouldn't have guessed she makes her own gin.


Like mother, like daughter.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ever see a product with the crown Royal Crest and By Appointment to HM (name XXII)?
That has never come free, they pay through the nose for that. I think it was the Hanovers that invented product endorsement.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.


A former roommate would mix gin and Mountain Dew.

Farking aftershave. So, so disgusting. I'll stick with single-malt whiskey.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: Ever see a product with the crown Royal Crest and By Appointment to HM (name XXII)?
That has never come free, they pay through the nose for that. I think it was the Hanovers that invented product endorsement.


Essentially a voluntary tax. A shiate product with royal approval is still shiate.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.


If you can taste the vodak, you have too cheap of vodak.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're going to get an endorsement, get one from a pro.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: RoyFokker'sGhost: Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.

A former roommate would mix gin and Mountain Dew.

Farking aftershave. So, so disgusting. I'll stick with single-malt whiskey.


Rum, whiskey, scotch, bourbon, schnapps, cogniac, Cachaça, absinthe, and tequila (in a mixed drink) are my hard alcohol choices.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indy_kid: RoyFokker'sGhost: Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.

A former roommate would mix gin and Mountain Dew.


Yeah man, that has all the makings of a gin bucket.  2L Dew + fifth of gin + literal bucket.  Pass it around til it's gone.
 
flemardo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never did get why people submit articles that say for a better and complete article go to this link.

https://people.com/royals/queen-eliza​b​eth-just-launched-her-own-beer/
 
vsavatar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew she married her husband for his money.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: indy_kid: RoyFokker'sGhost: Gin and vodak are really the only two spirits I can't stand the taste of, even when mixed.

A former roommate would mix gin and Mountain Dew.

Yeah man, that has all the makings of a gin bucket.  2L Dew + fifth of gin + literal bucket.  Pass it around til it's gone.


The drink or consciousness?
 
