 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   As god is my witness I thought turkeys could hike   (stltoday.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Rifle, National Hockey League, American films, Missouri Department of Conservation, Mother's Day weekend, According to Jim, last hour, 12-hour clock  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2021 at 4:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Turkeys are good hikers. Before the invention of trucks, drovers (turkey drivers) would drive the turkeys to market. This was done with sheep, cattle, geese and other livestock as well. A turkey drive was slow (and blocked the roads on its path) but could travel a surprising distance in several weeks, with the turkeys needing some fattening up in pens when they arrived.

Or am I just making things up? You never know with me. I have some pretty weird historical knowledge but also a good imagination. You'll have to do a web search.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is scary because that trail is extremely popular, on an average weekend there might be over 100 cars parked.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For people outside the region, this is an exurb of St Louis. It's basically suburbia.

So, sure, we put amateur hunters and hikers in the same area because why not? It's Missouri.

Only libby pu$$ies hike during hunting season so they were asking for it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Accident perhaps. Preventable definitely.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a link about the area
https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-na​t​ure/places/weldon-spring-conservation-​area
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mountain bike the Lost Valley trail inside that area all the time and they do put up signs during hunting season that there will be hunting going on, the Busch Wildlife area north highway 94 also has hunting and it's a great place for gravel riding. Immediately north of interstate 64 is wall to wall suburbia.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aim
Fire
Verify kill
Verify target
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He ignored one of the basic rules of firearm safety.  "Be aware of your target and what lies beyond."  Clearly he shot blindly, the opposite of being aware.  Fortunately, the victim wasn't killed.  At the very least, the hunter needs to have his license revoked and be banned from hunting for a number of years, plus he needs to take a f*cking beginner safety class.  Then, maybe he might get his hunting license back.  Maybe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How the dark do you mistake a person for a turkey?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Accident perhaps. Preventable definitely.


That wasn't an accident.  That was a blatant disregard for the basics of firearm safety.
 
MorteDiem
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the dark do you mistake a person for a turkey?


You obviously haven't seen me in my favorite boa.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's never any excuse for a hunter to shoot anything, anything besides their intended game. In most cases, as in hunting turkeys, the sex of the animal must be ascertained to even determine if it's legal.

There should be a special criminal statute for this very offense with penalties somewhere above manslaughter.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the dark do you mistake a person for a turkey?


All cats gobblers are grey in the dark?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeff5: the sex of the animal must be ascertained to even determine if it's legal.


Are you assuming the turkey's gender!?   You are a horrible person.

In all seriousness, I didn't know about the gender limits on turkey hunting.  It's not something I do.  That makes the shooting even worse than I originally believed.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the dark do you mistake a person for a turkey?


By shooting at noise or movement. It's a shame it was a hiker instead of another hunter who could return fire.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zez: This is scary because that trail is extremely popular, on an average weekend there might be over 100 cars parked.


Are the cars ok?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like someone strutted their way...

(puts on sunglasses)

...to murder.


GOBBLE!!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've heard they can trot.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Jeff5: the sex of the animal must be ascertained to even determine if it's legal.

Are you assuming the turkey's gender!?   You are a horrible person.

In all seriousness, I didn't know about the gender limits on turkey hunting.  It's not something I do.  That makes the shooting even worse than I originally believed.


Some States allow the taking of any "bearded" turkey, one that has a predominately-male tuft of long feathers on the neck, but which a small percentage of hens grow as well, making confusion possible, a few that have large turkey populations allow the taking of some hens in the Fall season, but I don't think any allow hens to be shot during Spring season because they have young.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How the dark do you mistake a person for a turkey?


Turkey's are pretty cautious and don't hang out in open areas where they're easy to shoot.

Turkey hunters know this but aren't always that bright and will shoot and anything they think is an turkey even if it's not visible or partially visible. Turkeys are big and brightly colored in places hunters fool themselves into thinking lots of not turkeys really are.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2021 American gun deaths:

357 men
216 women
184 children
1 turkeyman

(I have no idea what the actual numbers are, particularly concerning the turkeyman since we don't know his status)
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I obviously do not know the specifics of this place, but it sounds like the location does not have enough signs and/or signs in the right places or someone ignored the signs. I have been to a few places over the years that are dual purpose hunting/hiking and during hunting season you have to really go out of your way to ignore the warning signs that are put up for hikers.

And with that being said, "f*ck that hunter". If you cannot tell the difference between a turkey and a human you have no business hunting, and if you cannot tell the difference between a turkey and a human because they are too far away you have no business taking a shot. And if you shot at a turkey without first determining that the area behind the turkey was safe then you have no business hunting. Even if the hiker ignored warning signs and went into an area where there were hunters the hunter really needs to take the blame on this one, because unless that hiker was wearing a turkey costume it is pretty damned clear that the hunter could not tell the difference between a turkey and a human or took an unsafe shot.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His Thanksgiving is going to be difficult this year.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Whack-a-Mole: zez: This is scary because that trail is extremely popular, on an average weekend there might be over 100 cars parked.

Are the cars ok?


One was left abandoned in the parking lot that night.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: 2021 American gun deaths:

357 men
216 women
184 children
1 turkeyman

(I have no idea what the actual numbers are, particularly concerning the turkeyman since we don't know his status)


I believe the proper nomenclature is " man-turkey".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two game wardens, seven hikers, and a cow?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Turkey's are pretty cautious and don't hang out in open areas where they're easy to shoot.


They do around here.  But no one is shooting at them.  The damn things are annoying and aggressive (especially in the spring mating season).  The turkey population exploded after the county killed off the local coyote population.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ComaToast: His Thanksgiving is going to be difficult this year.


"Meat's back on the menu, boys!"
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.